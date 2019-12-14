UP planning dept looking for a new role

lucknow

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:43 IST

The Uttar Pradesh planning department that used to formulate five-year plans, along with e annual plans, for the state is looking for a new role. It stopped formulating the plan after the 12th Five Year plan and the annual plan ending in 2016-2017. For now, it is focusing on monitoring and evaluation of major government schemes in the state.

As the planning department, in its present form, has lost its relevance, a discussion was organised to consider various options for institutional restructuring and make recommendations on redefining its role and optimum utilization of its expertise.

The state government may soon take a call after studying the deliberations and considering the recommendations about the new role for the department.

“Yes, we discussed the new role for the planning department and emphasis was laid on use of technology for smooth functioning of the department. We are giving a final shape to the recommendations on reorientation of the nine major working divisions that include economic and statistics, area planning, evaluation, monitoring, perspective planning, manpower planning, project formulation, training and planning research and training divisions,” said a key functionary of the planning department on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the department has already assumed the role of evulation and monitoring of all the major government schemes. It may soon work out rankings for the districts and block based on key performance indicators. The Niti Aayog has identified eight aspirational districts and the government may also indulge in a similar exercise to work out aspirational districts and blocks.

The aspirational district programme aims to expeditiously improve the socio economic status of 118 aspirational districts across the country through convergence (central and state schemes), collaboration (citizens and government functionaries) and competition (among districts). The programme focuses on five main themes - health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and basic infrastructure.

“Working on smilar lines, the state government may soon identify aspirational blocks in districts,” said the functionary.

About the planning department, the functionary said the department may have stopped formulating five-year plans and the annual plans, but it remains closely involved in formulation of district plans.

“The district plan is worked out in accordance with the provisions of Article 243 ZD of the Constitution of India. A District Planning Committee works in every district for formulation of district plans,” said the functionary.

The state government also proposes to use the department’s expertise in achieving the objective of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy. A group of ministers was constituted to implement the recommendations made after the ‘Manthan’ organised for ministers and senior officers at the IIM Lucknow. At its first meeting held recently, the group of ministers has apparently decided to take effective steps to develop 18 districts having divisional headquarters as the model districts.

The GoM is headed by minister for finance Suresh Khanna. “Yes, we are working to develop 18 districts as model districts. We are working on inputs for the moment. Development of these districts will help in achieving objective of making the state a trillion dollar economy,” said UP government minister and spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh.