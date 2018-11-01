UP STF probe indicates over 10,000 govt teachers got jobs fraudulently

A probe by the UP Special Task Force (STF) into the recruitment of teachers in the state basic education department suggested that up to 10,000 government school teachers appointed in the past 17-18 years used forged documents or used the identity of somebody else to get job, an official said.

On the STF’s recommendation, the basic education department has formed a committee in every district for verification of teachers’ documents, the official said.

Moreover, the STF suspected the role of some basic shiksha adhikaris (BSA) in shielding those teachers who were recruited on the basis of forged documents, he said.

Inspector General (IG), STF, Amitabh Yash confirmed he had written a letter to the principal secretary, basic education, Prabhat Kumar and recommended the constitution of a district level committee comprising a circle officer and the SDM for verification of documents presented by teachers at the time of their recruitment.

“At least 10 teachers from Sitapur, Ambedkarnagar and Balrampur were arrested for using forged mark sheets and other documents in the past three months. But a detailed study suggested that nearly 20% of teachers, around 10,000 in number, were suspected to have used the same trick (forged papers) during recruitment since 2000. As the STF alone cannot ensure action against such a large number of people, the constitution of a committee in every district was recommended,” he said.

He said the basic department officials were told that the verification of teachers, who have changed their permanent account number (PAN) or produced duplicate mark sheets and certificates, should be done.

“It was also suggested to the officials concerned that they verify the documents of those teachers who quit their job soon after a probe in the matter was initiated. There were inputs to the STF that many teachers, who got recruited using forged documents, resigned recently to avert legal action,” he said. “We have also sought a report from the basic education department on how many teachers have resigned in the past one year,” he said.

He said FIR of fraud, forgery and impersonation should be registered against those whose documents are found fake during verification.

The IG said the role of some BSAs was also under the scanner for facilitating the teachers in either replacing their documents or resigning. He said FIRs could be lodged against those shielding such teachers under Indian Penal Code sections 409 (criminal breach by public servant) and 217 (for public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture).

TWO BROTHERS WORKED ON FAKE IDENTITIES

The STF had arrested two brothers Shatrughan and Ramanand alias Ram Pratap from Sitapur and Ambedkarnagar on August 16 and 17 respectively on the charge that they used the documents of others to be recruited as teachers.

Ramanand was an assistant teacher in Ambedkarnagar and used the identity of a Gorakhpur resident Deepak Kumar Singh. He used the educational certificates of Deepak Kumar Singh and got inducted in the basic education department in 2009. He was posted as principal of Bairampur primary school at Ambedkarnagar’s Tanda when he was arrested.

Similarly, Shatrughan was working on the forged identity of Anil Kumar Yadav since 2009 and was posted as assistant teacher at Supauli primary school of Sitapur. Anil Kumar Yadav, whose documents were used by Shatrughan, is also an assistant teacher. He is posted as principal of Dharampur Campierganj primary school in Gorakhpur since 2007.

