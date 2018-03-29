Uttar Pradesh: Man runs fake branch of bank, arrested

A man was arrested for operating a fake branch of a bank in Mulayam Nagar locality of Fefna area in Ballia district on Wednesday, police said.

Police said they recovered fake papers, three computers, a laptop, 184 passbooks and Rs 1.37 lakh cash deposited by locals. The fake branch was allegedly running for over a month.

Circle officer Hitendra Krishna said, Afak Ahmad, resident of Badaun, was arrested for operating the fake branch of Karnataka Bank in Mulayam Nagar area of Fefna town.

Police said he identified himself as Vinod Kumar Kambale, resident of Vikhrauli east, Mumbai, and posed as manager of Karnataka Bank.

He took a portion of a house on rent and opened a fake branch of the bank there, police added. He then opened accounts of locals who deposited Rs 1.37 lakh, the police officer said.

The police claimed he took applications from people for setting up a ‘franchise’ of the branch in a rural area. For the franchise, he used to demand Rs 60,000 from applicants, they said. It was this act of his that may have led to someone tipping off Karnataka Bank officials.

The circle officer said Karnataka Bank assistant general manager BBH Upadhyaya, along with other officials, reached Ballia and informed police that a fake branch of his bank was being operated in Mulayam Nagar area. The bank officials took the step when Ahmad failed to produced the papers they asked for.

A raid was carried out at the location where the fake branch was operational, police said. Ahmad was arrested from his chamber in the fake branch, they added.

The police officer said a case was registered against Ahmad under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after a complaint by Upadhyay.

Police official claimed that during interrogation, Afak Ahmad revealed he opened a fake branch over a month ago. He also employed three persons and they were being interrogated, police added.