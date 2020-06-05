e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: Temples prepare to reopen on June 8

Uttar Pradesh: Temples prepare to reopen on June 8

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus at religious places.

lucknow Updated: Jun 05, 2020 12:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
As per the guidelines, the devotees won’t be allowed to touch the idols and they will not receive any prasad.
As per the guidelines, the devotees won’t be allowed to touch the idols and they will not receive any prasad. (ANI)
         

With relaxations in lockdown restrictions, temples in Uttar Pradesh are preparing to reopen on June 8.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Government had said that all religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

Click here for full Covd-19 coverage

Pawan Sharma, a priest at Chamunda Mandir in Moradabad, said, “According to the guidelines given by the government, the temples will be reopening from June 8. The devotees won’t be allowed to touch the idols and they will not get any prasad.”

Mahant Anoop from Mata Vaibhav Lakshmi temple, Kanpur, said, “As per the guidelines, the temple administration has made preparations for the temple to reopen from June 8. The management has made arrangements for thermal screening and sanitation, and offerings have been prohibited at the temple.”

Dwarika Tiwari, Secretary of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, said, “The temples will open with some restrictions, and devotees have accepted that. The devotees were constantly calling and asking us to reopen the temple, so they welcome the government’s decision of reopening the temple from June 8.”

Pramod Rao, a devotee said, “Given the situation, we will not get prasad, but we are happy that the government has ordered the temples to reopen from June 8.”

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus at religious places.

Religious places all over the country are allowed to open from June 8.

tags
top news
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
11 states have less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases as India’s tally soars beyond 226,700
11 states have less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases as India’s tally soars beyond 226,700
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan near 10,000-mark, 68 fresh cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan near 10,000-mark, 68 fresh cases reported
Covid-19: India’s worst-affected cities have high numbers but rate of infection has decreased
Covid-19: India’s worst-affected cities have high numbers but rate of infection has decreased
Mumbai has conducted 2.12 lakh Covid-19 tests, with positivity of 20.4%
Mumbai has conducted 2.12 lakh Covid-19 tests, with positivity of 20.4%
Bowl six balls at one place, he’ll hit in six different directions: Lee
Bowl six balls at one place, he’ll hit in six different directions: Lee
How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19
How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In