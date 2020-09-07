Uttar Pradesh witnesses light to moderate rains along with thundershowers

lucknow

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:46 IST

A few places in Uttar Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rains along with thundershowers in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Monday.

The chief amount of rainfall was recorded in Chanderdeepghat (Gorakhpur) 4 cm, Ghazipur 3 cm, Neemsar (Sitapur), Birdghat (Gorakhnpur), Churk (Sonbhadra), Basti, Saharanpur 2 cm each.

Lucknow and Varanasi recorded 36.7 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature over the area, the MeT said.

The MeT Department has forecast, rains along with thundershowers at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over western parts of the state along with light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over the state on September 8.