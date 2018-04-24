VHP chief visits Ayodhya, says Ram temple will be reality soon

Newly-elected VHP chief Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje on Monday visited the make-shift temple of ‘Ram Lalla’ and said that the dream of seeing a grand Ram temple here will soon be a reality.

Kokje, accompanied VHP vice-president Champat Rai and other local leaders, prayed at the site and sought blessings from the priest. Later, he went to Hanumangarhi, Rang Mahal and Sugriv Kila temples to meet prominent saints.

He also addressed a press conference at the stone carving workshop of VHP where he said the dream of building a Ram temple at the birth place of Ram-Lala will come true soon and he is hopeful that the decision of apex court will be announced in the favour of Hindus.

In the evening, he addressed a meeting of the local RSS body at Karsevakpuram.

On Sunday, before leaving for Faizabad, the VHP chief told reporters in Lucknow that many Muslims were also in favour of construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site.

He said that before starting work, he wanted to pay obeisance to ‘Ram Lalla’, which is why he visited Ayodhya.

The 79-year-old leader also said that he would soon be holding deliberations with saints from all across the country and would like to take the Ram temple movement forward.

He also called for mutual dialogue and understanding, but rued that the litigants were “outsiders” who had no stakes in the matter.