Work at Kashi Vishwanath Corridor catches pace

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:45 IST

As many as six buildings of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor have started taking shape ever since the construction work on the project also known as Kashi Vishwanath Dham project restarted amid lockdown on April 17.

At present, some 155 workers and five engineers are engaged in the Centre’s flagship project for Varanasi—also the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi.

An official of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development (KVSAD) Board said the construction work continued till March 21. The work was stopped following ‘Janata Curfew’ and subsequent lockdown to check spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

These days, construction agency PSP Projects is working on construction of temple platform, passenger safety centres 1 and 2, spiritual book store and refreshment centre.

The officer further said four engineers of state public works department had also been deployed to ensure the quality of the construction as per the set standards. Lockdown norms are also being followed by the workers.

Vishal Singh, CEO, KVSAD Board, said, the workers wore masks, gloves and also washed their hands every now and then during their work. Their thermal screening was also done at the site every morning, he added. They also maintained social distancing.

When they reached the site after the lunch break, their thermal screening was repeated, Singh said.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is the dream project of PM Narendra Modi who laid the foundation of the project in March last year. The project is likely to be completed by June 2021. It aims at ensuring a direct view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple from ghats of Varanasi and adding a number of facilities for the devotees by expansion and beautification of the temple.