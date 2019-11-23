Yogi, other BJP leaders congratulate Fadnavis, say Maha will get stability

lucknow

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:21 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, other ministers and party functionaries said the Maharashtra developments would help usher in political stability in the state.

“I congratulate Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as well as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and am confident that the government would work for the betterment and uplift of Maharashtra,” Adityanath said.

Adityanath was the star campaigner for Maharashtra polls. Keshav Maurya was named BJP’s co-in-charge for the elections and had campaigned in Maharashtra.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak also congratulated Fadnavis.

Some BJP leaders requesting anonymity blamed Shiv Sena for the break-up with the BJP.

‘It (the break-up) is unfortunate for both parties which share the same ideological platform. But it was Shiv Sena which triggered the crisis and naturally when we got support, we were invited,” a BJP leader said.

By evening there appeared to be a minor twist in the tale with some NCP MLAs, who had supported the BJP, reportedly returning to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Nevertheless, BJP leaders requesting anonymity appeared confident of party chief Amit Shah’s ability to ‘outsmart’ political rivals and flummox ‘political pundits’.

“Amit Shahji is a remarkably gifted organisational leader who thinks ahead. Many are debating ethics now but was what the Shiv Sena did ethical? There were MLAs who gave us support and naturally we were well within our rights to form a government,” a BJP leader said.