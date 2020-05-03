e-paper
Yogi sets four-day deadline for ventilators in 20 dists

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed health department officers to equip government hospitals in 20 districts with ventilators within four days

lucknow Updated: May 03, 2020 00:06 IST
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, ventilators are essential for the treatment of those infected patients who become seriously ill.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed health department officers to equip government hospitals in 20 districts with ventilators within four days, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said at a press conference in Lucknow.

This directive would be applicable on those districts where government hospitals do not have ventilators at present, he said. The chief minister directed officers to strengthen health facilities in all the districts, he said.

The state government has decided to purchase portable ventilators for hospitals. The patients of 60 years age and above, as well as children, will be admitted in level two and three hospitals equipped with ventilators. The remaining patients with Covid symptoms will be admitted in level one category hospitals, he said.

Awasthi said there were 433 hotspots in various districts across the state at present. Three-fourths of the Covid positive patients — 1712 —were from the hotspots, he said.

Health teams surveyed 45.35 lakh people and 7.86 lakh houses in the hotspots. Around 18,000 people suspected to be infected with coronavirus were residing in the hotspots, he said, adding the health department had put 8,000 people in home quarantine.

The police have set up 3,000 barriers around hotspots, penalised 20,000 people for violating hotspot guidelines, seized 1,500 vehicles and registered FIRs against 2,000 people.

RETAIL VEGETABLE, FRUIT MARKETS TO BE ALLOWED FROM 7AM-7PM

LUCKNOW : The state government decided to extend the time slot for retail vegetable and fruit markets in order to avoid overcrowding, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said on Saturday.

Orders were issued to district magistrates to allow retail vegetable and fruit markets to remain open from 7am to 7pm daily, Awasthi said.

The DMs have been also directed to sanitize the wholesale and retail markets and deploy PRD jawans to manage crowd.

It had been observed that large crowds gathered in the mandis in violation of social distancing protocols due to the short span of their functioning, he said.

The wholesale vegetable and fruit markets open at 4am in all the districts.

