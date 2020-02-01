Yogi to campaign in Delhi today

lucknow

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:37 IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings in Delhi in support of the BJP candidates on Saturday.

In fact, the BJP has planned one dozen rallies of Yogi in Delhi to give momentum to the election campaign in the last leg.

A BJP state unit spokesperson said, “apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Adityanath is much in demand for campaign in the national capital”.

To give thrust to its Hindutva card, the BJP has planned rallies of Yogi in the assembly constituencies that are epicenter of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizenship (NRC) protest, including Saheenbagh, Jamia Nagar, Chand Bagh, Maulvi Nagar and Sri Ram Colony. The public meetings have been organized in the area that has large migrant population from east Uttar Pradesh. Having represented Gorakhpur in Lok Sabha for half a dozen terms, Yogi enjoys considerable influence among the voters belonging to east UP.

A BJP leader said Yogi Adityanath will also address public meetings in Karawal Nagar, Mustafabad, Adarsh Nagar, Narela and Rohini. On February 2, he will address public meetings in Okhala and Tughlakhabad area. Saheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar that are witnessing fierce protest on CAA and NRC are located in Okhala area, he said.

In Karawal Nagar area, the protest against CAA and NRC is being organized in Sri Ram Nagar colony, while in Mustafabad area, it’s in the Chand Bagh area.

Chief Minister is likely to campaign in Delhi till February 4. He will also address public meeting in Badarpur area where protest is being organized in Maulvi Nagar.