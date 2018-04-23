Yogi to dine at Dalit’s house, spend two nights in villages

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will dine at a Dalit’s residence, visit an other backward class (OBC) party cadre’s residence before spending the night a local school at a village in Kadhai Madhupur under Patti assembly segment of Pratapgarh on Monday.

This will be the first of the two night halts the chief minister will be taking in UP’s villages, the second being in Mehndipur village of Amroha in western UP on April 26.

The twin night halts are part of BJP’s ‘gram swaraj abhiyaan’ that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, and will continue till May 5. Both his night halts are expected in local schools, the higher secondary school in Pratapgarh and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)- run Saraswati Shishu Mandir school in Amroha.

BJP minister takes bath at a village tubewell! (HT Photo)

The Dalit-OBC outreach is also aimed at strengthening the BJP’s connect with these communities amid the likelihood of the Yadav (OBC) dominated Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Dalit- dominated Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joining hands against the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party leaders confirmed.

That’s why along with dinner at a Dalit, Dayaram Saroj’s residence, he is also scheduled to visit an OBC villager, possibly a Yadav, party leaders indicated.

The chief minister’s office has issued instructions to local officials not to make any ‘special arrangements’ for Adityanath, who is expected to hold ‘gram chaupals’ (local village meetings) at both Kadhai Madhupur village in Pratapgarh and Mehndipur village in Amroha.

All Yogi ministers have been directed to take night halts in UP villages and dine at Dalit and OBC homes, a process that saw deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya dining at a Dalit party worker’s residence in Etawah and UP minister Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal’ taking bath at Barah village in Ambedkarnagar on Sunday.

Maurya, the OBC face of the BJP in UP, had lunch at booth level party cadre Bankey Lal Diwakar’s place in Etawah, one of the bastions of the Samajwadi Party, where the BJP is looking to make inroads through such Dalit outreach initiatives in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“No special arrangements were made for Mauryaji. He had asked it to keep it simple and ate whatever was prepared,” said Diwakar. Adityanath too has given similar instructions. “It has been already communicated that the chief minister, who prefers simple food, would have whatever the family has prepared on the day. Only 10 people will have dinner with him and it has been emphasised that the Dalit family isn’t unduly burdened due to the VIP visit,” a local BJP leader from Amroha said.