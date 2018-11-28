Congress tweets for votes on MP voting day, gets BJP irked

As Madhya Pradesh began voting early on Wednesday morning, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya protested the Congress party using social media to continue its campaign. He said that the Congress was violating rules by campaigning on Twitter even as voting had started in India’s largest state.

Attaching screenshots of two tweets posted earlier today from Congress’ official handle, he asked the Election Commission to look into the matter.

“Congress continues to campaign in Madhya Pradesh on the day of polling in gross violation of The Representation of the People Act. Election Commission must take note,” Malviya tweeted.

Congress continues to campaign in Madhya Pradesh on the day of polling in gross violation of The Representation of the People Act. Election Commission must take note. pic.twitter.com/HQJxCzeE9J — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2018

Click here for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018 live updates

Voting began in Madhya Pradesh today at 7 am in three Naxal affected seats with the remaining 227 seats casting their votes 8am onwards.

The two tweets, posted from the Congress handle are aimed at farmers and women. In one tweet, the Congress is offering various sops including loan waivers etc to farmers.

The second tweet that Malviya attached with his post, is aimed at addressing women and their problems. Both tweets are accompanied by the hashtag #VoteCongress.

Also read | Sops, freebies dominate BJP, Congress promise to Madhya Pradesh farmers

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 14:23 IST