Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2018: Congress complains to EC about PM Modi speech

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a reference to a video clip purportedly featuring a Congress leader at an election meeting, the Madhya Pradesh Congress rushed to the Election Commission complaining that its state chief Kamal Nath hadn’t made any statement that the party was ready to field criminals in the state assembly polls.

Addressing the rally at Chhindwara, the Prime Minister said that “a recent video has surfaced on the internet in which a senior Congress leader from this state is caught saying that for winning these elections, they are ready to take support from goons and those who do not obey the law”.

“Such a thing is absolutely unacceptable,” he added.

In a complaint to the state chief electoral officer, the Congress said that the prime minister violated the model code of conduct by making the reference to Kamal Nath, the party’s boss in the state and nine-time Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara.

Denying Kamal Nath ever made such a statement, the party said that it was not expected that the holder of a top constitutional post would lie in this manner. It noted that recently there had been another “fake” video allegedly featuring its state party chief and the poll panel was probing the matter on the party’s complaint. The party had also filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell, it said.

Election campaigning is in full swing in Madhya Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a fourth consecutive term in power. Voting will be held on November 28 to elect the new 230-member assembly and counting held on December 11.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 19:27 IST