e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Pressing lotus symbol means dropping nuclear bomb on Pak: UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Assembly polls in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana are scheduled for October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 14, 2019 08:09 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Thane
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that giving votes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “will mean a nuclear bomb has been automatically dropped on Pakistan”.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that giving votes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “will mean a nuclear bomb has been automatically dropped on Pakistan”.(PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that giving votes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “will mean a nuclear bomb has been automatically dropped on Pakistan”.

Maurya who was campaigning for BJP candidate Narendra Mehta in Mira Bhayander constituency in Thane said, “If people press the lotus symbol, it will mean a nuclear bomb has been automatically dropped on Pakistan. Kindly vote for BJP and make our party win once again in Maharashtra state. I believe lotus will definitely bloom in the upcoming elections.”

Taking a jibe at the Opposition parties, he said: “Goddess Lakshmi doesn’t sit on a palm, bicycle or watch, rather she sits on a lotus. Article 370 was abrogated because of the flower lotus. Lotus is the symbol of development.”

Assembly polls in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana are scheduled for October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 07:52 IST

tags
top news
Army increases troops at LoC to fend off infiltration
Army increases troops at LoC to fend off infiltration
Ahead of Supreme Court verdict, Section 144 imposed in Ayodhya till Dec 10
Ahead of Supreme Court verdict, Section 144 imposed in Ayodhya till Dec 10
Sharad Pawar : The main opposition face against BJP-Sena in Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar : The main opposition face against BJP-Sena in Maharashtra
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
In jail for rape, Dera chief still a key factor in Haryana elections
In jail for rape, Dera chief still a key factor in Haryana elections
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate: Why Saha is the best keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate: Why Saha is the best keeper
‘Modi slogans give Congress stomach-ache’: Amit Shah | Maharashtra polls
‘Modi slogans give Congress stomach-ache’: Amit Shah | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News