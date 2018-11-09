211 contestants file nominations for Mizoram assembly elections

As many as 211 contestants have filed nominations for the Mizoram assembly elections that will be held on November 28, state election department officials said.

Some candidates are contesting from two seats, including chief minister Lal Thanhawla who has submitted his nominations from his home turf of Serchhip and Champhai South constituencies.

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma has also filed his nominations from Serchhip and Aizawl West-I seats, election office sources said.

The president of People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM), Vanlalruata, would also try his electoral luck from Serchhip and Aizawl North-I.

Friday was the last date for filing nominations. As per the EC schedule, the nomination papers will be scrutinised on Monday.

The officials said the number of contestants was provisional as the information received from some districts might change.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 19:19 IST