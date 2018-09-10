14 best #MondayMotivation quotes to beat the Monday blues and kick-start your week

Ever wondered how Monday must feel when it sees so much hatred and disappointment flung its way week-after-week. Yet, Monday comes back every week. It doesn’t feel why it’s not the right place, right time, it just goes on doing its duty. How about we change a bit about our own perspectives and only pledge to spread love - Monday or Tuesday, Saturday or Sunday? Imagine if the week started on the weekend instead of Monday, would the feeling be the same or it would all feel different. Now that you have some food for thought to start your week with, here are some quotes to help you own the positivity you need to get through the week #likeaboss.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 17:40 IST