6 types of footwear that every woman needs in their closet

We all wish to buy as many shoes as we like but we are not Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, nor does our budget allow us to indulge in mindless spending. However, this doesn’t mean that we can’t look good in the few pair of shoes we have. All you need is to have some staples in your closet which will go with most of the outfits you have. This way you don’t have to spend much but will still have footwear for every occasion.

Here are six staple pairs of shoes for your closet, which allow you to be both budget friendly and also to have footwear for each occasion.

1) Go for functional flats for casual outings and daily wear.

2) This classic black pair of pumps are ideal for your office wear.

3) Be ready for every party with these black stilettos.

4) Sneakers are your best friend when you want to dress casually and be comfortable.

5) The best thing about loafers is that they can be worn for both casual and formal occasions.

6) Look edgy with these stylish pair of boots.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 18:31 IST