70th Republic Day 2019: Significance, history and importance of January 26

Each year Republic Day is celebrated in a grand manner with the magnificent parades at Rajpath, New Delhi, along with celebrations that take place all over India. Republic Day commemorates the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect. This year shall be India’s 70th Republic Day.

Post independence, the constitution was formulated by the drafting committee, whose chairman was Dr BR Ambedkar. The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950, which completed India’s transition towards becoming an independent republic. The reason January 26 was chosen is because it was on this day in 1930 when Purna Swaraj, the Declaration of Indian Independence, was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress.

In order to honour the significance of the first Independence Day, the constituent assembly’s members had decided that the Constitution would be enforced on January 26, which is known as Republic Day.

The Delhi Republic Day Parade is organised by the Ministry of Defence. It begins from the gates of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President’s residence. The parade shows India’s defence abilities and our social and cultural legacy.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 07:15 IST