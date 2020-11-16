e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Bhai Dooj 2020: Know all about the history, significance and celebrations of Yama Dwitiya here

Bhai Dooj 2020: Know all about the history, significance and celebrations of Yama Dwitiya here

Bhai Dooj 2020: Also known as Yama Dwitiya or Bhai Tika, the festival marks the bond of love and protection between siblings.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 10:29 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The bond between siblings is one that deserves to be celebrated all year round.
The bond between siblings is one that deserves to be celebrated all year round. (Unsplash)
         

The bond between siblings is one that deserves to be celebrated all year round. According to Hindu customs, Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya or Bhai Tika, celebrates this very bond of love and protection. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second lunar day of ‘Shukla Paksha’ (bright fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika, which is 2 days after the Diwali celebration. This year, Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on November 16 and the ‘shubh muhrat’ has been designated from 1:10 PM to 3:18 PM.

History and significance

As is common with most Hindu festivals, there are many legends associated with the celebration of this auspicious festival, the most popular one being about Yamraj, the god of death. As per this legend, Yamraj’s sister Yamuna tried to get her brother to visit her on many occasions but Yamraj was unable to do so for a long time. When he finally met her, he was greeted with a grand ceremony, offered sweets and had the ceremonial tika placed on his forehead.

Being immensely pleased with the love and respect he was showered with, Yamraj gave Yamuna a boon and she in turn asked him to dedicate a day on which he would visit her house each year. Hence, the ritual of siblings visiting each other on this day began to honour the kinship between them.

Another legend suggests that on this day, Lord Krishna went to visit his sister Subhadra after defeating the demon, Naraksura. Subhadra welcomed him with a garland of flowers, placed the tika on his forehead and performed an aarti, which gave rise to the festival of Bhai Dooj.

Celebrations

In its essence and sentiment, Bhai Dooj is quite similar to Raksha Bandhan but on this occasion the ceremonial Rakhi is not tied on the wrist. On this day, elder siblings give gifts and money to their younger siblings who in turn apply the tika to their foreheads and pray for their wellbeing and protection. The entire family gets together to celebrate this auspicious festival and to indulge in the various delicacies leftover from Diwali.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%
Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
Covid-19: Home secretary to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today
Covid-19: Home secretary to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today
No Chhath Puja celebration near water bodies in Jharkhand
No Chhath Puja celebration near water bodies in Jharkhand
Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra with strict Covid-19 protocols in place
Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra with strict Covid-19 protocols in place
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
Explained: Tarkishore Prasad’s elevation and BJP’s Bengal plan
Explained: Tarkishore Prasad’s elevation and BJP’s Bengal plan
Delhi’s Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds
Delhi’s Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In