Bihu 2018: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

It’s the time for harvest festivals in various regions of India. Rongali or Bohag Bihu, also known as the Assamese New Year, is traditionally celebrated in Assam.

Let’s celebrate this Bihu with some warm messages:

Another Rongali Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bohag Bihu!

May your life be as colorful and joyful as the festival of Bihu. Wish you a very Happy Bihu.

Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed of doing during last year but didn’t dare to do. Happy Bihu to you and your family!

May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm; and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Heartiest Bihu greetings!

Let us welcome this Rongali Bihu with great hope, eagerness, and anticipation. Wishing you a year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity! Happy Bihu to you!

Here are some Happy Bihu images you can share on social media:

