Botox or dermal fillers? Here’s everything you need to know about popular beauty treatments

Botox and cosmetic or dermal fillers are cosmetic skin treatments that are conducted by an experienced dermatologist by injecting chemicals into the skin. Both these treatments are minimally invasive, but are very different compared to each other. Botox and dermal fillers are used to correct skin problems such as ageing, blemishes, wrinkles, fine lines and add plumpness to the face.

What is botox and how does it work?

Botox is a purified form of the botulinum toxin obtained from the bacteria. It can be fatal when used in large amounts, but when given in the right dosage, it can help correct wrinkles. “In aesthetic dermatology it is used to reduces the lines, excessive sweating in certain areas. So when you inject botox in those areas you can reduce sweating for a certain number of months. It is thus used to reduce the size and action of muscle. It takes away the lines that occur when you move the body or emote,” says Dr Sushil Tahiliani, consultant dermatologist, Hinduja Healthcare Surgical.

Botox blocks out the nerve signals by temporarily paralysing the face when injected in the facial muscles. When there is no movement in those areas, wrinkles may be softened, reduced or even removed. Botox is most commonly used to correct wrinkles and ageing of skin. However, botox doesn’t work on fine lines and wrinkles that are caused by sagging or loss of plumpness in the face. Remember, botox is not a permanent treatment.

Botox side-effects

A badly done botox job can cause drooping of the eyelid or brow if injected near the eye. It can also lead to weakness and paralysis of nearby muscles. Botox can also cause hives, rashes or itching. Thus, it is important to undergo the treatment under an expert.

What is dermal filler and how does it work?

Dermal fillers contain chemicals that add fullness to the face. It is commonly used in cheeks, lips and around the mouth. It is also used to reduce scars and soften static wrinkles. Dermal fillers or cosmetic fillers make use of calcium hydroxylapatite, polyalkylimide, polylactic acid and polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres. Some fillers can last up to 6 months, while some last up to 2 years.

“Chemical fillers are used when people age. The shape of the body is because of the water, fat and hyaluronic acid( HA), as we age the quantity of these aspects decrease and that area in the body tends to look flat or one can see deep lines like laugh lines for eg or lines under the eye. This HA acid is synthesised in the labs through recombinant DNA technology and it is loaded in syringes and injected, this replaces the volume in that area where the volume went missing because of lack of soft tissue,” he adds.

Side effects of dermal fillers

Like with any cosmetic treatment, one should be aware about the side effects. Dermal fillers may cause redness, bruising, bleeding or swelling. It may also lead to undesirable appearance such as asymmetry, lumps or overcorrection. Some patients also complain that they can feel the filler substance under their skin.

Whether you opt for botox of cosmetic fillers, you must discuss your individual need with an expert dermatologist before making up your mind.

