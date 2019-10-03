Choose the right rug for different area of your home. 5 key tips to follow

more-lifestyle

Decorating interior spaces can be challenging and interesting at the same time. The right rug or carpet can add colour, texture and style to any particular corner of your house. Be it a woollen one or a simple and lighter cotton rug, make sure you pick the right one that goes with the other elements of the living space. A carpet is a long-term investment. Carpet shopping can be a task, given the cost involved and the diversity of options available.



Luxury handmade rugs brand Carpet Couture’s Rashi Bajaj explains what to look for in rugs for different rooms:

Living room

-For a formal living room, the ideal choice would be a hand-knotted carpet. The yarn type can vary from wool, bamboo silk to pure mulberry silk depending on your budget and your preference for textures. A blend of wool with bamboo silk or pure mulberry silk is ideally suggested so one can get the feel of different textures.

-For an informal living room, use something more casual like a handwoven durrie in cotton or light wool. Fun colours and high low textures add to the drama that is required in a family room.

Bedroom

-For your bedroom and walk-in closet, use a plush hand-tufted rug with a high pile height and a soft yarn like bamboo silk.

Children’s rooms

-For kids bedrooms and playrooms, use only handwoven and eco-friendly rugs in light cotton. These are easy to clean and maintain. Light cotton rugs do not contain harmful dyes or fleecing, making them ideal for kids.

Library/study

-To give your study a rather formal look, a good idea would be to use a leather rug or a handwoven rug with leather inputs. You can also use a handwoven rug in jute to give it more texture.

Lobby area

-A sturdy hand-knotted rug in 100 per cent wool cannot only keep up with the footfall but is also easy to clean and maintain.



(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

