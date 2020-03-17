e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / More Lifestyle / Coronavirus outbreak: Perfume giant LVMH to make hand gel for French hospitals

Coronavirus outbreak: Perfume giant LVMH to make hand gel for French hospitals

The French luxury group LVMH said Sunday that it would begin producing sanitising hand gel at three of its perfume and cosmetics sites in France, for distribution to French hospitals fighting the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:38 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
A woman wearing a protective mask, walks near Arc de Triomphe following France's Prime Minister announcement to close most all non-indispensable locations, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, nightclubs and shops as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, in Paris.
A woman wearing a protective mask, walks near Arc de Triomphe following France's Prime Minister announcement to close most all non-indispensable locations, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, nightclubs and shops as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, in Paris.(REUTERS)
         

The French luxury group LVMH said Sunday that it would begin producing sanitising hand gel at three of its perfume and cosmetics sites in France, for distribution to French hospitals fighting the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Twelve tons will be produced as soon as this week, instead of the usual Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy scents and make-up usually made at the three factories.

They will be delivered “at no charge” to French health authorities, in particular the 39 public hospitals in Paris, the group said.

“I wish to thank LVMH for acting so quickly: They made us this offer on Saturday night at 9:00 pm (2000 GMT), and confirmed it on Sunday,” Paris hospitals chief Martine Hirsch told AFP.

Paris hospitals have not yet run out of gel but supplies are “strained,” a spokeswoman for the Paris hospital system said, adding that other companies have also said they are ready to donate supplies.

Fears of catching the new coronavirus have sparked a run on hand gel across France, with many pharmacies restricting clients to one small bottle per person.

The government has issued a decree limiting prices after reports some retailers were trying to make extra profit from would-be buyers, with a 100-millilitre bottle now costing no more than three euros ($3.30).

Producers across France say they have been hiring workers to meet the soaring demand, as authorities urge stringent hand cleaning among measures to curtail the outbreak.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
In Berlin, sex workers face ruin amid virus fears, brothel closures
In Berlin, sex workers face ruin amid virus fears, brothel closures
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Big Brother Germany contestants are still unaware of coronavirus pandemic
Big Brother Germany contestants are still unaware of coronavirus pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle