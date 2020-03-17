Impact of unforeseen times on Indian travel, hospitality industry

travel

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:06 IST

The dawn of COVID-19 has hit the Indian travel and tourism and the hospitality sectors significantly. The usual peak season for the travel and hospitality segments has hit the ground so badly that the repercussions to the companies could be felt for an extensive period of time.

Thriving on the phrase ‘Precaution is better than Cure’, travellers are cancelling trips and vacations, avoiding crowded places and compact rooms. Wanderlusts are wary of visiting international destinations, albeit there is still some preference for domestic trips.

Amidst the scare of COVID-19, those who still prefer to continue with their vacation plans are mostly the millennials who want to take advantage of dipping fares and those who prudently follow health guidelines like usage of a mask and maintaining hygiene.

With COVID-19 spreading its tentacles across the world, travelers now prefer staying back in a known and homely environment where comfort and convenience are only at an arm’s distance. While one cannot contain the spread of the virus, there are certain basic precautionary measures every hospitality company can be cognizant of.

Nibhrant Shah, founder & CEO, Isprava and Lohono Stays shares important tips to understand the gravity of the situation and create a safe and happy haven for all the guests:

To begin with, the pick-up and drop cars should come fully stocked with hand sanitizers and wet wipes for guests.

Homestays, villas and hotels should be stocked with antiseptic soaps and sanitizers.

Common spaces, like the pool area must be deep cleaned every day.

All areas of the rooms/homes should be scrubbed and cleaned with antiseptic liquids on a daily basis, leaving no room for germs and viruses.

Sheets must be changed regularly, allowing all the guests to indulge in a peaceful and worry-free sleep.

Tissue boxes should be present in nooks and corners.

All towels and hand towels must be cleaned and dried out immediately.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter