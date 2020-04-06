e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Covid-19: Matthew Perry channels Chandler Bing’s sarcasm amid coronavirus pandemic

Covid-19: Matthew Perry channels Chandler Bing’s sarcasm amid coronavirus pandemic

Using famous ‘Friends’ character Chandler Bing’s expression of hiding pain through sarcasm, actor Matthew Perry on Saturday used the reference to talk about coronavirus pandemic.

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:07 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Matthew Perry on the famous television sitcom Friends as Chandler Bing.
Matthew Perry on the famous television sitcom Friends as Chandler Bing.(Screengrab)
         

Using famous ‘Friends’ character Chandler Bing’s expression of hiding pain through sarcasm, actor Matthew Perry on Saturday used the reference to talk about coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Perry re-created one of his iconic dialogues from the show and posted a picture that said, “Could we BE in any more of a pandemic?” Perry portrayed the character of Chandler Bing in the beloved 90’s show which celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year.

 

Chandler Bing, the IT procurements manager with a specialization in ‘Statistical analysis and data reconfiguration,’ had a habit of using sarcasm as a defense mechanism to cover his misery.

“Could this BE... any more .....?” is one of his famous reference that he used several times throughout the 10-season-long show.

As the world is at the largest of its misery amid the coronavirus crisis, Perry once again used the reference in real life.

‘Friends’ featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, besides Perry.

A much-awaited reunion special episode of the sitcom which was scheduled to be shot and telecasted this year on HBO Max has also been shelved until May due to the outbreak of the virus.

According to WHO, COVID-19 has affected over 10 lakh people across the globe and has claimed the lives of more than 50,000.

tags
top news
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Live| Have quarantined over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers: Govt
Live| Have quarantined over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers: Govt
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle