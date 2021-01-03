e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Divers in traditional South Korean costumes wish visitors Happy New Year from underwater

Divers in traditional South Korean costumes wish visitors Happy New Year from underwater

Lotte World Aquarium in South Korea wished its visitors Happy New Year in a special manner. Two divers dressed in the traditional costume ‘Hanbok’ bowed at the visitors while swimming with stingrays in a 2,200-ton water tank.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:19 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nishtha Grover
Reuters | Posted by Nishtha Grover
Seoul
Divers in ‘Hanbok’ send New Year greetings from underwater at South Korean
Divers in ‘Hanbok’ send New Year greetings from underwater at South Korean (Reuters)
         

Dressed in South Korea’s traditional costume ‘Hanbok’, two divers at a Seoul aquarium make New Year bows to visitors from underwater.

Under mysterious yellow and blue lights in the country’s largest 2,200-ton water tank called ‘The Ocean’, the divers swam alongside stingrays, sharks and other fish.

“It was a new and fun experience since I’ve never seen divers wearing hanbok in my life, and I haven’t seen hanbok in a while because our family doesn’t wear those on traditional holidays,” Yoo Hwan-girl, a 27-year-old who came with his girlfriend, told Reuters.

It is the fifth year the Lotte World Aquarium, which holds around 650 species of marine life, has held such a performance since it opened in mid-October 2014.

But this year, along with a ‘Happy New Year’ banner the aquarium installs in the water each year, it installed another banner saying ‘Let’s beat the coronavirus wisely’.

The aquarium was quiet on a Sunday afternoon as many people refrained from going out amid the third and largest wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

“It’s unfortunate since (the aquarium) could have been a place where many people could enjoy altogether if it wasn’t for the coronavirus,” a 36-year-old dad Han Sang-jin said, with his baby daughter held in his arms.

Under its Covid-19 measures, the aquarium will be hosting the event twice a day on every Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays through to Feb. 20.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

