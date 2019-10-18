e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Exercising before breakfast burns twice more fat than after

People can have better control over their blood sugar levels by changing the timing of when they eat and exercise, according to a study which may help plan lifestyle interventions to counter diabetes and reduce body weight.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Exercising before breakfast burns twice more fat than after.
Exercising before breakfast burns twice more fat than after.(Unsplash)
         

People can have better control over their blood sugar levels by changing the timing of when they eat and exercise, according to a study which may help plan lifestyle interventions to counter diabetes and reduce body weight.

The researchers, including those from the University of Bath in the UK, said that people who performed exercise before breakfast burned double the amount of fat than those who exercised after the morning meal. The results of the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, revealed that performing exercise in the overnight-fasted state could increase the health benefits of exercise for individuals, without changing the intensity, duration, or perception of their effort.

The researchers conducted a six-week study involving thirty male participants classified either as obese or overweight, and compared the results from two groups -- those who ate breakfast before exercise, and those who ate after. The study also involved a control group of participants who made no lifestyle changes, the researchers said.

The increased fat use is due to lower insulin levels during exercise when people have fasted overnight, indicating that they can use more of the fat from their fat tissue and the fat within their muscles as a fuel, the researchers said. While the six-week study did not lead to any significant weight loss in the participants, the researchers added that it did have “profound and positive” effects on their health since their bodies were better able to respond to insulin, keeping blood sugar levels under control, and potentially lowering the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

“Our results suggest that changing the timing of when you eat in relation to when you exercise can bring about profound and positive changes to your overall health,” said co-author of the study Javier Gonzalez of the University of Bath.

Gonzalez said that the group who exercised before breakfast increased their ability to respond to insulin, which he added was more significant as both exercise groups lost similar amount of weight, and gained similar fitness levels. “The only difference was the timing of the food intake,” he said.

According to the researchers, the muscles from those who exercised before breakfast showed more increase in key proteins, specifically those involved in transporting glucose from the bloodstream to the muscles. However, the researchers noted that the short-term study involved only men, and they look to explore the longer-term effects of this type of exercise, and whether women benefit in the same way as men.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 14:18 IST

tags
top news
FATF fails Pak on 22 out of 27 targets, says move swiftly or face blacklist
FATF fails Pak on 22 out of 27 targets, says move swiftly or face blacklist
CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
In search of good luck, Faf du Plessis might skip toss at Ranchi
In search of good luck, Faf du Plessis might skip toss at Ranchi
SC shifts Assam NRC chief, gives Centre 7 days to transfer him to MP
SC shifts Assam NRC chief, gives Centre 7 days to transfer him to MP
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
‘Manmohan Singh looked the other way as corruption flourished’: Sitharaman
‘Manmohan Singh looked the other way as corruption flourished’: Sitharaman
‘India’s economy collapsed under Manmohan Singh’: Piyush Goyal
‘India’s economy collapsed under Manmohan Singh’: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
lifestyle