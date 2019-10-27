e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Following this type of diet may reduce lung cancer risk

The findings, published in the journal JAMA Oncology, are based on an analysis of data from studies involving 1.4 million adults in the USA, Europe and Asia.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New York
The findings, published in the journal JAMA Oncology, are based on an analysis of data from studies involving 1.4 million adults in the USA, Europe and Asia.
The findings, published in the journal JAMA Oncology, are based on an analysis of data from studies involving 1.4 million adults in the USA, Europe and Asia.(Unsplash)
         

Researchers from Vanderbilt University have found that high fibre diet and yogurt help reduce lung cancer risk.

The findings, published in the journal JAMA Oncology, are based on an analysis of data from studies involving 1.4 million adults in the USA, Europe and Asia.

“Our study provides strong evidence supporting the US 2015-2020 Dietary Guideline recommending a high fibre and yogurt diet,” said study senior author Xiao-Ou Shu, professor at the Vanderbilt University in the USA.

For the study, participants were divided into five groups, according to the amount of fibre and yogurt they consumed.

Those with the highest yogurt and fibre consumption had 33 per cent lower lung cancer risk against the group which didn’t consume yogurt and had the least amount of fibre.

“This inverse association was robust, consistently seen across current, past and non-smokers, as well as men, women and individuals with different backgrounds,” she said.

Shu said the health benefits could be rooted in their prebiotic (non-digestible food that promotes growth of beneficial micro-organisms in intestine) and probiotic properties.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 14:47 IST

tags
top news
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
‘We wield remote control of power in Maharashtra’, Shiv Sena tells BJP
‘We wield remote control of power in Maharashtra’, Shiv Sena tells BJP
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
After Sena’s 50:50 reminder, Fadnavis spotlights BJP’s ‘strike rate’
After Sena’s 50:50 reminder, Fadnavis spotlights BJP’s ‘strike rate’
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Smriti Irani’s post on Diwali mithai and diet leaves people in splits
Smriti Irani’s post on Diwali mithai and diet leaves people in splits
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle