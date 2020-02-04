Fun with snow: Twitterati share post of adorable baby Yoda’s snow version called ‘Snowda’

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:39 IST

Most of us want to play with snow and the fans of the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian doing the same.

Fans of this popular series took to social media and shared the crafts of their own Baby Yoda snow sculptures, which they nicknamed ‘Snowda’.

The sculptures made out of the snow by fans are quite adorable and impressive and it seems that everyone has been trying to get their hands on their very own Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda, or The Child, as he is actually known, became a viral hit after being featured in The Mandalorian TV show, based on the Star Wars movie series.

As #BabySnowda trended on Twitter, individuals are posting pictures of adorable Baby Yoda snowman, dubbed as ‘Baby Snowda,’ instead of a snowman.

A twitter user @kdub10s shared an adorable Baby Yoda snowman made out of the snow with the caption, “Kudos to my Tosa neighbors who built a six-foot-tall Baby Yoda snowman!!

A Baby Yoda fan took to their creativity a bit further by painting their ‘Baby Snowda’ green and brown and depicting it holding a cup of some kind of hot beverage.’

The fan shared the post with the caption, “Yesterday we made Baby SNOWDA and have TONS of snow leftover! We need inspiration, comment with your @starwars snow art! #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian #SnowArt #StarWars #ThisIsTheWay.”

Fans also dressed up their ‘Snowda’ in an actual brown robe.

A Twitter user @MarketPowerYT posted a photo of a Baby Yoda complete with green ears, a brown robe, and a staff.

Another user @jcarlson6703 shared a post on Twitter that made a Baby Yoda with leaves for ears.

A Tweeple @SamiMiniCosplay shared a photo of a snowman based on the scene of Baby Yoda holding a cup of soup and captioned, “@starwars say hello to Hoth Baby Snowda ! #TheMandalorian #BabyYoda #StarWars.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter