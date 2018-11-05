Happy Diwali 2018: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

Diwali, also known as Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights, which will be celebrated this year on November 7. One of the most popular festivals in India, it symbolises the victory of good over evil.

During Diwali celebrations, homes, shops of offices are decorated with lights and diyas and crackers are burst. On Diwali, people usually dress up, perform rituals, and gorge on delicacies prepared specially for the festival. One popular feature of Diwali is the car parties which take place during family gatherings and get togethers among friends.

Let’s celebrate this Diwali with some warm messages:

A festival full of sweet childhood memories,

mouth full of sweets,

house full of diyas

and heart full of joy.

Wishing you all a very happy Diwali!

May This Diwali be as bright as ever.

May this Diwali bring joy, health and wealth to you.

Happy Diwali to you and your family!!

Sweets, lamps, diyas, rangoli, crackers; Diwali is indeed a magical time!

Happy Diwali from our family to yours!

Keep the spirit of Diwali close to your heart.

Celebrate it with warmth and glee.

I do, so I’m sending my warmest greetings to you.

Have a happy Deepavali!

May the joy, cheer, mirth and merriment

Of this divine festival Surround you forever.

May the happiness that this season brings

Brighten your life.

Wish you a very Happy Diwali!

Another year will be over, another year will come.

I hope and pray that the lights of Diwali illuminate the new chapter of your life.

Happy Diwali!

On Diwali, I want to send you wishes for a year filled with prosperity, health and lots of fun! Hope you have a happy Diwali!

This Diwali, may you be blessed with

Good Fortune - As long as Ganeshji’s trunk,

Wealth and Prosperity - As big as his stomach,

Happiness - As sweet as his ladoos and

Troubles - As Small As His Mouse.

Happy Diwali!

May this Dhanteras light up new dreams,

fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues,

different perspectives, everything beautiful,

and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments.

Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!

On this festive day of Dhanteras,

May divine blessings of Goddess Laxmi

bestow on you bountiful fortune,

Here’s sending my wishes.

Shubh Dhanteras.

You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhai Dooj!

May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring joy and prosperity. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

A sibling is your only enemy you can’t live without. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Here are some Diwali images you can share on social media:

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 10:38 IST