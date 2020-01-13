e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Happy Lohri 2020: 5 things that are an integral part of the festival

Happy Lohri 2020: 5 things that are an integral part of the festival

Lohri 2020: The festival is celebrated to mark the end of winter and is associated with the harvest of the Rabi crop. The festival is also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi.

Jan 13, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Jammu, India – January 12, 2020: A roadside vendor displays customary eatables like peanuts, popcorns and other snacks ahead of Lohri festival, which will celebrated on 13th January every year in Jammu, on Sunday, January 12, 2020. On the Lohri day people fly kites in the day and light bonfires in the night to celebrate the event Lohri.
Jammu, India – January 12, 2020: A roadside vendor displays customary eatables like peanuts, popcorns and other snacks ahead of Lohri festival, which will celebrated on 13th January every year in Jammu, on Sunday, January 12, 2020. On the Lohri day people fly kites in the day and light bonfires in the night to celebrate the event Lohri.(Photo by Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
         

Lohri, an annual harvest festival, is celebrated with pomp and fervour across the states of northern India on January 13. The festival is celebrated to mark the end of winter and is associated with the harvest of the Rabi crop. The festival is also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi.

On the evening of Lohri, a bonfire is lit and people gather around it, sing songs, pray to the fire god by offering food items, and also relish festive delicacies.

According to beliefs, the process of offering food items to the fire god is considered auspicious, especially for newly married couples and for parents, who are blessed with new-born children.

Women in Punjab and those residing in other parts of India are heard singing ‘Sunder Mundriye Ho!’ and other folk songs around a bonfire on the day of Lohri. Apart from food and bonfire, people also dance on famous Lohri songs.

There are many traditional rituals without which Lohri celebrations are incomplete. As people celebrate Lohri 2020, here are 5 things that you must know which are integral to the festival:

Black til or sesame seeds: Lohri celebrations are incomplete without black til or sesame seeds. Sesame seeds are believed to remove all the negativities from the lives of people. On the day of Lohri, people also toss sesame seeds in the bonfire.

Chikki and gazak: Lohri and sweet dishes go hand-in-hand. People eat gazak that is made by mixing til with peanuts and jaggery (gur) or sugar.

Rewari: On the day of Lohri, children go door-to-door singing festive songs. People offer the kids, food items like rewari, chikki, gazak. Rewari is made by mixing sesame and sugar.

Popcorn and peanuts: Along with other snacks, people also toss popcorn and peanuts in the bonfire to thank the almighty for a good harvest.

Sugarcane: Sugarcane is usually harvested in the month of January every year. People also prepare ‘kheer’ using sugarcane juice during Lohri.

Bajre ki Phulliyan, til ladoos, makki di roti and sarso ka saag are other food items consumed on Lohri.

lifestyle