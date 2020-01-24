Happy Republic Day 2020: Patriotic wishes, Facebook, Messenger, Whatsapp status, images, messages, quotes, and greetings

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 11:15 IST

On the 26th of January, India’s Republic Day is celebrated to honour the day the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. January 26th was chosen as the Republic Day because in 1929 the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by the British Regime.

Republic Day celebrations are held in the national capital of India, New Delhi, at Rajpath before the President of India and a head of state or government of another country as the state guest of honour. The celebrations are held to showcase India’s unity in diversity and rich cultural heritage and include ceremonious parades, the Beating Retreat, and the distribution of awards by the President. Here are some of the wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages that you can send to your loved ones on this special day.

1. May you have happiness to make you sweet, trials to make you strong, sorrow to keep you human and hope to bring joy to our nation. Happy Republic Day!

2. Independence is a wonderful gift from God. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day to you!

3. Whether you be young or old, tall or short, light skin or dark skin, we all must come together to show the whole world that this nation is the best nation under the sun! Happy Republic Day to you and your loved ones!

4. We all are 71 years old together; the youth and the elders. And the power of unity is that we are celebrating the 71st year of Republic Day together. Happy Republic Day!

5. Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day!

6. Everyone who is born in this great land has only one identity - we are all Indians. Happy Republic Day!

7. We would have never known what freedom is had it not been for the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day!

8. A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!

9. Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts. Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

10. We the youth of India should take, the pledge that till our last breath be will fight against terrorism, we will fight against corruption. We will protect our mother India with all we have, Jai Hind! Happy Republic Day!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter