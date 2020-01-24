e-paper
Republic Day 2020: Quotes by key leaders and noteworthy names in history that you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

India’s Republic Day is celebrated to honour the day the Constitution of India came into effect in the year 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. January 26, 2020, marks India’s 71st Republic Day.

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 11:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Republic Day 2020: Quotes by popular leaders and noteworthy names in history that you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram.
         

January 26, 2020, marks India’s 71st Republic Day. On this day, the country’s constitution came into effect along with its stance as an independent republic. India’s Republic Day is celebrated to honour the day the Constitution of India came into effect in the year 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India.

Post-independence, the constitution was formulated by the drafting committee, whose chairman was Dr BR Ambedkar. The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950, which completed India’s transition towards becoming an independent republic. The reason January 26 was chosen is that it was on this day in 1930 when Purna Swaraj, the Declaration of Indian Independence, was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress.

To honour the significance of the first Independence Day, the constituent assembly’s members had decided that the Constitution would be enforced on January 26, which came to be known as Republic Day.

Republic Day celebrations are held in India’s capital, New Delhi, at Rajpath before the President of India and a head of state or government of another country as the state guest of honour. The celebrations are held to showcase India’s unity in diversity and rich cultural heritage that includes ceremonious parades, state-wise tableaus, award distribution by the President and more.

Here are some quotes by popular leaders and noteworthy names in history that you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram to your friends and family members to celebrate this special day.

“We are Indians, firstly and lastly.” — B. R. Ambedkar

“Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper.” — Swami Vivekananda

“A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she [India] has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

“A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race” - Sarojini Naidu

“When I read the Bhagavad Gita and reflect about how God created this universe everything else seems so superfluous.” - Albert Einstein

“The people generally get accustomed to the established order of things and begin to tremble at the very idea of a change. It is this lethargical spirit that needs be replaced by the revolutionary spirit.” - Bhagat Singh

