Here’s how excess weight during pre-school in linked to higher bone fracture risk

There is a higher risk of bone fractures to pre-school children who are overweight than normal-weight pre-schoolers, suggests a recent study.

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:15 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washinton DC
There is a higher risk of bone fractures to pre-school children who are overweight than normal-weight pre-schoolers, suggests a recent study.
There is a higher risk of bone fractures to pre-school children who are overweight than normal-weight pre-schoolers, suggests a recent study.(UNSPLASH)
         

There is a higher risk of bone fractures to pre-school children who are overweight than normal-weight pre-schoolers, suggests a recent study.

The study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

The study included 466,997 children with weight and height measurements at the age 4 years who were followed for a median of 4.9 years.

Fractures occurred in 9.20% of underweight, 10.06% of normal weight, 11.28% of overweight, and 13.05% of obese children. Compared with normal weight, overweight and obesity were linked with 42% and 74% higher risks of lower limb fractures, respectively, and a 10% and 19% higher risk of upper limb fractures, respectively.

“In a cohort of almost half a million children from Catalonia, Spain, we have found a strong association between pre-school overweight/obesity and the risk of fracture during childhood. More research is needed to further understand the mechanisms underlying this correlation” said senior author Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, PhD, of the University of Oxford, in the UK.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

