Hindustan Times Palate Fest: See Tulsi Kumar, DJ NYK’s live performances in pics

On day 2 of Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018, music by popular artists, singer Tulsi Kumar and disc jockey Nikhil Sahni, better known as DJ NYK, enthralled the crowd. Hindustan Times Palate Fest is not just another food fest; on Saturday attendees enjoyed music performances along with great food in a beautiful outdoor setting. Palate Fest is as much about discovering music of all kinds in a laid-back environment, as it is about savouring new food trends and new cuisines. You can relive the highlights from DJ NYK and Tulsi Kumar’s live performances that can be best be described as “amazing”. If you weren’t one of the lucky people to attend Saturday’s shows, we think it’s only right to give you a peek at what you missed, including renditions of hits like, “Kuch bhi nahi hai ye jahaan” from Akshay Kumar’s Airlift and “Mere rashke qamar” from Ajay Devgan-starrer Baadshaho.

The annual Hindustan Times Palate Fest, which is in its fifth edition, is taking place at the PSOI Club, Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. At the three-day extravaganza between December 14-16, foodies and music lovers alike flocked to eat like royalty, rub shoulders with chefs and food personalities, as well as, soak in some amazing music. From actor Taapsee Pannu discussing her fitness mantra to foodies sampling a variety of delectable goodies, the Hindustan Times Palate Fest saw it all.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 14:54 IST