Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 19, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:26 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An outing is much indicated. Excellent returns are expected from property and previous investments. A changed mindset is likely to make you more acceptable to others on the social front. At this time, you can be at your penny-pinching best. It may appear tough to please a workplace senior as he/she expects more from you. Devoting time to family will provide immense happiness. Adopting a better lifestyle is indicated for some and will keep them fit and healthy.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp is likely to fall prey to your charms!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Acquiring new property is quite indicated. Some of you can make efforts to rub shoulders with celebrities and who is who on the social circuit. Eating right will be important in maintaining good health. Although expenditure rises, you will manage things well. This is not the right time to disclose your business intentions; keep your competitors guessing. A perfect understanding with spouse will help in gauging moods and pre-empting showdowns. This is not the day to undertake a journey

Love Focus: Your ideas to rekindle your love life will curry favour with partner.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your hands will be full in entertaining the differing demands of youngsters. Those travelling can expect a comfortable journey. Going legal in a property dispute is possible. On the social front, you are likely to enjoy the company of like-minded people. New avenues of earning will help secure the financial front. You will manage to nip a medical problem in the bud and save yourself from problems. Your decisions on the professional front will turn out to be correct.

Love Focus: Your grand ideas of spending some great time with lover may get reduced to merely exchanging sweet nothings.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Keeping a positive outlook will help in spreading positivity at home. Those commuting long distance must cater for contingencies. Those commuting long distance must cater for contingencies. This is a good day to meet old friends and acquaintances. You can expect the financial situation to improve substantially. Successfully completing an assigned job will give you the edge at work. Your dogged determination will keep you fit

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is foreseen and will help you in letting your hair down.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Shifting into a new house is possible. This is likely to prove an extraordinary day when things go as you want them to. Don’t be hasty in paying up for something without getting all the details. A health initiative promises to keep you fit and on the go. Forging cordial relations with those you meet at work will be in your favour. Your moodiness may cause friction at home. Travel can be boring and tiring.

Love Focus: Lover responds positively to your romantic aspirations, so brace yourself for an electrifying evening.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those thinking of a short vacation will find the change most exhilarating. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. Attending a wedding or a function is indicated and will help in expanding your social base. Keep control over expenditure. Sticking to your exercise regime will begin to show positive results. Avoid being lazy on the professional front. Family will be most caring and do much to make you comfortable.

Love Focus: You are likely to harbour some resentment with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Family would be supportive for those trying to settle at a new place. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. A property negotiation promises to come to a fruitful conclusion. Today, things could not have been better for you! You will succeed in enhancing your earning. A business deal may have to be executed on a different date. An outdoor activity is likely to give you a chance for sweating out.

Love Focus: Love life will remain alive and kicking, as you go out of the way to seek romance!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those who have applied for a house or plot may get a step closer to acquiring it. You may become a strong contender for a cushy appointment. Health supplements can have unforeseen side effects. Whatever you earn today is likely to be spent. Chances of getting a new job look bright for young professionals. Home environment will encourage you to relax and let your hair down. Travelling, especially by train, can prove hectic.

Love Focus: Those looking for a soulmate may have to wait a little longer.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Getting a lucrative offer on property is possible. Showing off an immovable asset just to impress others may be in bad taste. Health remains excellent. Arrears or back payments are likely to be received. Day proves favourable for those holding responsible positions. Someone’s proximity on the domestic front is likely to keep you contented. Those spiritually inclined will be able to set out on a pilgrimage.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to strengthen as you nurture your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Electric blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Addition or alteration to existing property is foreseen and will go without a hitch. Some of you can come under the media glare on the social front. A few new exercises will benefit those trying to bring specific body parts in shape. Good returns are foreseen on an investment. Only a professionally sound strategy will succeed in the kind of competitive environment that you are in. Peace and quiet prevails on the home front for you to rest and recoup. You can feel envious of a neighbour going on a vacation.

Love Focus: You can plan a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those travelling long distance by road can expect a comfortable time. A property issue you are apprehensive about is likely to be settled amicably. Your attempts to gain popularity on the social front are likely to meet with partial success. An ego clash on the work front cannot be ruled out for some. Good earning will keep your morale high and boost your self-esteem. A new health product will help in getting back in shape.

Love Focus: Those in love can plan an outing to spend time together.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Keep your documents safe while travelling. Legal help regarding a property matter is likely to be beneficial. You will get the support you need on the social front. Work on creating a stress-free environment for you. You can become money conscious and come into the ‘saving’ mode. A colleague can prove a great asset in helping settle pending tasks. You are likely to please the family members by taking them to their favourite haunt.

Love Focus: Difference of opinions on the love front need to be immediately addressed.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

