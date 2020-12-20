Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 20, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 00:11 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A vacation will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. Postpone any property deal for some other date. Fun time is indicated on the social front. Good diet and regular exercise will keep you both physically and mentally robust. You are likely to burn the bridges by a few wrong professional moves, if you are not careful. Family is likely to go out of its way to ensure your comfort. Some of you can feel the pinch in the absence of fluid cash.

Love Focus: You can feel hesitant in expressing your feelings to lover.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Peace and tranquillity prevail at home. A place you had always wanted to visit will soon become a reality. You will manage to get a disputed property under your name. Efforts put in whatever you are involved in are likely to show positive results. A new diet will begin to show positive results in your quest for getting back in shape. Someone can help you in funding for a project. An award or recognition awaits those in the media industry.

Love Focus: Your charm is likely to impress someone of the opposite gender.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Overspending by a family member needs to be curbed, but in a tactful manner. Those associated with travel and transport need to be cautious. You may need to wait for some more time for a loan for a property to be approved. Spending time with people you gel well with promises much enjoyment. Be judicious in your spending as time is not ripe for big investments. Professionally you are assured of whatever is due to you in terms of promotion or increment. There will be no complaints as far as health is concerned.

Love Focus: Candlelight dinner and sweet nothings can make the evening special!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Kids keep you engaged and make life joyful. Travel to a distant destination may be fatiguing. Selling a property may bring in big money. The phase of life you are passing through will be as good or as bad as you make it out to be. A secure financial front is foreseen. A family business may require a shot in the arm to be restored to its past glory. Save yourself from polluted air or you can be laid low by respiratory problems

Love Focus: Person you are in love with will offer you something you just cannot refuse!

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): On the social front, you may be involved in something interesting today. Health needs to be watched closely. Financial stability is assured. A positive day is foreseen for marketing executives. Spouse may not be in the best of moods, so be careful with your approach. You will implement your travel plans without a hitch. Some of you are likely to be handed the rights to an ancestral property.

Love Focus: There are chances of getting disheartened on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Homemakers may be occupied with redoing the house as per their taste. It is best to avoid busy roads today. An opportunity of a lifetime may come to you for purchasing a prime piece of land. Blessings and good wishes of your well-wishers will find you fulfilling your fondest desires. Managing finances well will help some businesspersons to diversify into other fields. An exercise buddy can be a blessing in disguise for some. Raising salary of the existing staff will be more sensible than hiring new hands.

Love Focus: Nearness to the one you love will keep the flames of passion alive.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): This is an excellent time to go in for changes on the home front that you had been wanting for long. Spirituality will give you strength to rise above the banalities of life. Health will remain fine, as you resolve to eat right. A family youngster is likely to start earning soon. Your popularity is set to rise as you tackle a difficult project at work. Some joyous moments are foreseen in a family gathering. Travelling with someone rather than alone would be better.

Love Focus: It is best to keep your love life on the backburner today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those selling property may have to hunt for the right customers for a good bargain. Once you set your mind on something, you generally see it to completion and today will be no exception as you conquer everything that comes your way! A new exercise regime will prove effective in coming back in shape. You will make the most of a situation to improve your financial condition. Your professional approach to the issues at hand will help in expediting them. Planning a vacation is on the cards and promises a lot of fun.

Love Focus: You will win over lover by your gift of the gab.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Making real estate ventures profitable is indicated. Students pursuing science stream may find the environment somewhat challenging. You manage to keep a positive outlook. Repayment of loan will pose no problem as you manage your finances well. Your hard work is likely to be recognised and get you back into the rat race. Softening your stance on some domestic issue will be most welcome by the family. Avoid long distance travel today.

Love Focus: Proximity to an opposite number can blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): .A break from the routine is indicated; it can very well be a vacation. Avoid being lured by a property consultant. A youngster is likely to make you his or her guide or mentor. Physical work promises to keep you fit. You will prove your mettle on the professional front. Your shopping list can pose a threat to your bank balance. You can resent the presence of a family elder regarding something confidential

Love Focus: Love at first sight can happen at a most unusual place.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A vacation will give you ample opportunity to enjoy the new locale and let your hair down. A suitable accommodation is yours and that too within your budget. Negative thoughts may keep your morale low today. You can earn a good amount by selling something at a competitive price. You can neglect official work by indulging in other activities. You can get praised for changes you have made on the domestic front. Getting hooked to junk food can upset your metabolism.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is a favourable day for setting out on a leisure trip. Legal proceedings in a property matter are likely to take a favourable turn. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Efforts at earning will need to be doubled for those planning to buy something big. This is a good time for businesspersons to implement product promotion strategies. You can expect an excellent time with family on a vacation.

Love Focus: Someone has a soft corner for you and is looking for a chance to express love.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter