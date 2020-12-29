Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 29, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Dec 29, 2019

Daily forecasts acquaint you with the activities that will happen throughout the day. They prepare you for any averse things that might come your way. The positions of the moon, the sun and the planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A family outing will prove to be fun. Those desirous of exploring new locales will get a package tour that fits their pocket. Slow and steady wins the race and you are on the winning path! Pleasing higher ups will serve no purpose, unless you become result-oriented. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Not investing when the time was right may make you regret your decision. This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the professional front.

Love Focus: Dropping hints regarding the promises made by lover will be in order, lest they be swept under the carpet!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): There is a possibility of some differences cropping up with spouse or some other family member. Travel to a distant destination may be fatiguing. An independent assignment at work is likely to see you in your element. Admission seekers will be on cloud nine very soon! You may try to achieve perfect fitness by joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen. Strong financial situation will enable you to purchase a luxury item. You will have to play your cards well on the professional front in order to man oeuvre yourself to a position of advantage.

Love Focus: Chance of finding someone who shares your ideas and tastes is possible on the romantic front, so look forward to a blossoming romantic relationship!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Praise for something you have achieved on the academic front is likely to come your way. You may find yourself on the path to total fitness by simply maintaining your workout schedule. Chance of receiving an outstanding payment appears bright. Excellent opportunities may knock at your door. Although you may not show it, you will support someone’s efforts from your heart on the family front. Check the mechanical condition of your vehicle to avoid problems en route. A trying time on the professional front cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Your plans for a romantic evening out may need to be modified due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You are likely to give an excellent account of yourself on the professional front. You will need to spend quite a lot of time in catching up on the academic front.

A home remedy will prove effective in curing a minor ailment. A payment expected may get delayed, but will be received in good time. An important meeting may get postponed and delay progress of work on the professional front. Some of you will have an interesting time interacting with friends and relations. A short break out of town will help you rejuvenate.

Love Focus: Your prayers on the romantic front will soon be answered, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You may steer yourself in a favourable position on the professional front. You will need to spend quite a lot of time in catching up on the academic front.

Efforts on the health front will bear fruit. Something you have invested in is likely to give handsome returns. You will get the opportunity to exercise your initiative at work today, so don’t let go of the chance. Those seeking peace and quiet on the family front will get a chance to relax and rejuvenate. Too much travelling may get on your nerves

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation promises to become a reality, so be at your ‘observing’ best!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): An excellent opening in the job market awaits those seeking suitable employment. Chances of upsetting someone important on the academic front cannot be ruled out. Precautions promise to keep you fit and healthy. Money flows in, as a business venture succeeds. Something unforeseen may delay your current efforts on the professional front. Peace prevails on the domestic front as you retain a positive outlook. An out of town vacation is likely to uplift your mood and enthusiasm.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You are going to bite more than you can chew on the home front. A current task may entail a lot of hard work, with no one to help. Support and guidance from a mentor will prove to be fruitful. Good health is yours for the asking as you maintain a regular routine. You will need to remain tight-fisted on the financial front. Today, you are likely to find everything going your way both on the personal and professional spheres.

Love Focus: Much enjoyment is foreseen on the romantic front for both lovers and married couples.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Travel bug is likely to bite you, so get ready for a journey. Don’t let anyone dictate you at work. Academically, you may need to take some outside help, just to maintain your tempo. Quick recovery is foreseen for those not keeping well. Conserve money, as an urgent requirement may arise at a later date. Your innovative ideas are likely to be lauded at work. Your immature words or actions can prove hurtful to spouse or a family member.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend quality time with someone you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Peace and tranquility prevail on the home front, as you become more tolerant of things happening around you. Going someplace far will help you unwind. Office politics need to be avoided, as there is every chance of your getting embroiled in it. An approaching function will keep you in a buoyant mood.

A respite from bodily ailments is foreseen as the phase of perfect health commences. Take advice from others, but use your judgment for investing money. Outstanding work on the professional front may line you up for an award or recognition.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and may take priority over other things!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. Those on a long journey will be able to make good time. Seniors will remain happy with your performance at work and may even entrust you with important assignments. A movie or a good restaurant will give a perfect finish to an otherwise happening day. You will be able to maintain your fitness level. Money comes to you from unexpected sources and promises to buttress your bank account. Motivation may totally be lacking in whatever you undertake on the professional front today, but you will manage to go through the motions!

Love Focus: Winning the heart of someone you love is possible, so keep your efforts on!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 13, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Someone on the family front may need a lot of convincing. Expect an exciting time, if you are travelling for fun. Organizing something important is on the cards and you will not falter in it. This is an excellent day for you. Alternative medicine, sans side-effects, may come to the rescue of those stricken by strong medicines. Spending on something you badly need, can prove heavy on the pocket. You will manage to consolidate your position on the professional front by playing your cards well.

Love Focus: Spouse may need her space, respect that.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You may feel that people are working against your interests in the family, but this is not the case, so cheer up! There is a good chance of travelling abroad to meet a family member. Meeting a deadline at work may make life a bit hectic, but you manage it well. Whatever bad has happened in the past will disappear as you start with a clean slate. You may choose to keep a strict watch over your health to enjoy a trouble-free life. Opening some more avenues for earning is possible, so expect to grow financially stronger. A meeting is likely to turn fruitful and translate into a lucrative deal on the professional front.

Love Focus: Tiff with spouse is possible.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

