Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 21, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 08:36 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A friend may suggest a good money-making scheme that can bring in good profits. Take care against the summer heat as it can affect health adversely. It is best not to get perturbed by someone trying to be one up on you on the social front. An excellent job offer may get you in two minds about your present job. Playing the perfect host to a visiting friend or relative is on the cards. Traffic challan or some other monetary penalty is foreseen for the wrongdoers.

Love Focus: Wedding proposal for the eligible is in the pipeline.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Shifting to a new accommodation is on the cards for those looking for something suitable. Socially, this seems to be an excellent day, when whatever you do is likely to be followed by others. Excellent performance on the academic front will help you join the lead pack. You will be able to stabilise the financial front by being more judicious in your spending.! A senior may take you along for a meeting out of town, so remain prepared to proceed at short notice. Don’t let someone else deposit money on your behalf under any pretext today. Your aches and pains disappear as you adopt a new exercise regimen.

Love Focus: A relationship with no strings attached proves exhilarating.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. This is certainly a lucky day for you, as you are able to fulfil a long cherished dream. A better pay package is assured for those switching jobs. Changes or renovation at home may go beyond what was budgeted. A journey that you were looking forward to may get postponed. There is really no point in wasting money in acquiring a new vehicle or appliance to keep up with the Joneses. Even irregular workouts will keep you in good health.

Love Focus: Partner will be all lovey-dovey today, so expect something special in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A good bargain and saving of money is foreseen for some. Health and your own wellbeing may make you mentally tensed, but it will be without any basis. A construction or renovation at home is likely to upset your daily routine. Things move excellently for you on the social front, as much respect and honour is foreseen. Foreign venture proves rewarding for those in export-import business. Don’t look outside, there’s plenty to be contributed on the home front! You will be able to cut on time in travelling to a distant destination by taking a better route.

Love Focus: Your attempts to impress lover will succeed, but prove a bit heavy on the pocket.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will be able to deal with an old ailment that is playing up. Those in a legal tangle in a property matter are likely to receive help from someone. You will need to keep your distance from someone bent upon intruding your privacy. Those working in shifts may think of opting out for greener pastures. A family youngster will be instrumental in furthering the business. A long journey proves tiresome and may keep you fatigued. A loan given in good faith will be returned in good faith too, without any reminders!

Love Focus: Love life promises to be most happening.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): By strict dietary control and exercise you can enjoy a full life, even if you are ailing. Some positive developments on the property front are foreseen, as chances of owning a house brighten. Taking out time from your busy schedule to help someone out on the social front may prove difficult. At work, it is best to put your tongue on the leash as you are quite likely to say something and offend someone. Family life runs smoothly, but makes it exciting to avoid boredom from setting in. Those apprehensive about travel documents can rest easy as they will manage to undertake the journey overseas. Finances will pose no problems.

Love Focus: An opportunity to get close to an office colleague may materialize, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You enjoy good health by remaining regular in your exercise regimen. Savings will come in use for buying a new gadget or automobile. You may not be able to make any headway in a legal issue, due to someone’s adamant stand. A new opening offers many opportunities for those seeking jobs. A family get-together or an outing with family is on the cards, but you may get engaged at workplace and miss it. An exciting time is foreseen for those travelling to meet their near and dear ones. Avoid lending any money on good faith.

Love Focus: Prospects of marriage may brighten the horizon of a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 18, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You are generally good with finances, but a weak moment may find you wasting money on people who are not even your friends. You are likely to find yourself more than usual alert and energetic today. An issue pertaining to property or wealth needs to be taken up on priority. You will manage to find the opportunity of unburdening yourself on someone on the social front and lighten your mood. A pending job at work may need to be delegated to juniors, due to paucity of time. Someone’s expert guidance on the academic front will help in improving your performance. A drive with family will be most refreshing and help bring the members closer.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to give you the silent treatment for something that you have done, so kiss and make up!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Remaining regular in workouts is the key to achieve total health. Those thinking of getting their house turned into builder floors must remain extra careful at the agreement stage. Interacting with your near and dear ones may give you hours of fun on the social front. Things start improving on the finance front. Spouse is likely to show concern and contentment to your ideas for development at home. You are likely to accompany friends or colleagues for a fun trip. A maturing insurance policy can come to the rescue of some.

Love Focus: Those in love need to exercise patience to lover’s questions.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those in buying and selling may need to stabilise themselves on the financial front. Taking up meditation will prove beneficial for both body and mind. An important decision on property owned by you is expected soon. Your efforts on the social front may be too little. A helping hand will be available at work when you most need it. An excellent day is foreseen for people operating from home. You may be in a mood for a vacation and may drive off to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: Your endeavour to get close to the one can change things around you.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Availing a wise investment opportunity is likely to give good returns in the near future. Those afflicted with a lifestyle disease will need to keep a strict watch over it. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. You may motivate someone in the right direction and feel mighty pleased about it. Those in the teaching profession are likely to derive immense satisfaction in pursuing their passion. Spouse will be sharing and caring and will provide full support to your ideas. Driving down to a friend’s place is indicated, but ensure that he or she is at home.

Love Focus: You may find your love life stagnating, so do something to rejuvenate it.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): An overseas tour may materialize, but may prove a bit hectic. Financial security is assured and will bring happiness on the domestic front. Health-wise you are certain to remain at the top of the world. A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. A match making process promises to get a suitable mate for your own self or for someone eligible. A job opening that you had been aiming for is likely to come your way through networking. Parents or a family member is likely to monitor your actions closely.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can expect the Cupid’s arrow to brighten up their lives.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

