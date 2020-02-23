Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 23, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 08:01 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A trip may take some to a place where they have spent their childhood. Buying an appliance or gadget for the house becomes possible now. A social gathering will have you as its center of attraction! Refrain yourself from impulse buying to save money. The day at work may prove to be hectic so avoid taking things lightly. Getting back in shape will not pose much difficulty. Difference of opinion on the home front with a family member may upset the mood and you got to do something about it.

Love Focus: Some compromises need to be made on the relationship front.

Lucky colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Someone eligible in the family can get a marriage proposal. If you are travelling by air, you will not encounter any delays or glitches. Acquiring a property at a bargain price is foreseen for some. You will feel more acceptable in your social circle now. Splurging on yourself can prove immensely satisfying as you earn well. A small issue may get blown up, if you are not careful. An ailment that had been dogging you is likely to disappear.

Love Focus: Partner does not seem to be romantically inclined today, so respect that.

Lucky colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Coordinating a social event at home may take up much of your time. Delays while travelling can upset your plans and force you to reschedule your itinerary. Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house. Your interest in spirituality is likely to be awakened. You may be in a mood to donate for a cause or sponsor a charity. Progressing on a project with the help of a colleague on the professional front is possible for some. You are likely to feel more energetic by controlling your diet.

Love Focus: Falling in love may make you see everything through rose-tinted glasses!

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): If you are on a vacation with family expect to enjoy togetherness. Sudden rise in profits is indicated for those dealing in real estate and those in retail business. Don’t put pressure on anyone who feels reluctant to follow your suggestions. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. You will find yourself in control of things, both personal and professional. You may take time out from your busy schedule to visit a tourist destination with friends and family. A health supplement may not give the expected results.

Love Focus: Lover may seem in a thoughtful mood today, so strive to elevate the mood.

Lucky colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Arrival of a guest may require you to change your plans at short notice. Invitation to an out of town wedding or function will provide an excellent break from your daily routine. Those vacationing can face difficulty in finding cheap and nice accommodation. Something that you had lost or misplaced is likely to be recovered. Quick thinking is likely to get you one step ahead of your competitor. Some of you are likely to receive good returns from an investment. You will enjoy perfect health simply by being regular.

Love Focus: Lover’s indifference may irk you, but it may not be intentional.

Lucky colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will find great joy in participating in whatever is happening on the domestic front. Journey with friends or near and dear ones is possible and will be fun. Get real on the property front and avoid charging more than what is the market rate. An excellent day is foreseen, especially on the financial front when you enjoy the Midas touch! Changes implemented in lifestyle are certain to contribute positively towards good health. Neglecting office for personal work may not cut ice with higher ups, so be vigilant.

Love Focus: Brightening romantic scene can keep you in an excited state today.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24- October 23): Your word will be taken as gospel truth by someone in the family. Your travel stars burn bright, so pack your bags and fly off! Your clarity of vision and steadfastness are likely to prove great assets in all your endeavours. It is best not to speed even on empty roads. Speculation may not bring in the kind of returns you have been expecting. Decisions taken by you on the professional front will be acted upon by others without a hitch. You are likely to nurse a family elder to health.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you can make the first move on the romantic front.

Lucky colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Pisces

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those proceeding on a vacation during this period are assured of complete rest and rejuvenation. Those thinking of house renovation are likely to put the project into action soon. Your tendency for impulse buying needs to be curbed. Remaining stoic and neutral in any adverse situation on the professional front will work in your favour. You are likely to take positive steps for curbing extra expenditure. Rapid improvement in health is foreseen for those suffering from an ailment or recovering from surgery. Patch-up of two warring family members may seem possible at this point in time.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to on the romantic front may make your day by giving positive signals!

Lucky colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Exercising self-discipline regarding food and drink is likely to keep you in good health. Vacation can become a possibility for some, as leave is granted. Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house may bring some into big money. Money comes to you from unexpected sources and promises to buttress your bank account. Although you are tempted to take short-cuts at work, beware of getting caught on the wrong foot.

Love Focus: Your confidence may become your biggest asset on the romantic front in attracting someone you like.

Lucky colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distances, but only if it is not by road. A new initiative is set to give a pleasing makeover to the house. Positive feelings will keep you in an upbeat mood all throughout the day. Your sound logic is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. In financial matters, you will remain a realist and not get swayed by passing fancies. Thumbs up is indicated for those undergoing medical check-up. You may be on a short fuse on the home front and are likely to nitpick on each and everything.

Love Focus: You can get serious about someone on the romantic front and start an exciting phase in your life.

Lucky colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): At home, you will be able to put across your ideas for changes most convincingly and win the approval of others. A vacation is on the cards for those wanting to visit some specific place. Excellent monetary returns are foreseen from something that you have started on the side. You will need to speed up the pace of work that has been pending for long. Good control over your dietary intake will be the key to your total fitness. Certain important issues will be tackled today.

Love Focus: Those feeling stagnated in their relationship will manage to take steps to resurrect their love life.

Lucky colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A gathering of near and dear ones will keep you entertained. Thrilling time is in store for some in an outing. You will have enough money to book a flat in your name. An achievement on the academic front is likely to boost your self-esteem. Saving money needs to be enforced in the household, but first, you may need to curb your own spending habits! This is a good day to get rid of clutter and let good vibes percolate at home and at workplace. Cutting down on some items of food will keep you light and fit.

Love Focus: Lover may be in whining mood, but you will set the mood.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter