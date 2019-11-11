Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 11, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The future they say is uncertain, and ambiguity over anything only makes us unsure about our choices and makes us waste our time and effort. Horoscopes help us avoid staying ambiguous over what is going to happen. Reading daily horoscopes thus gives you an insight into the future.

Go ahead and check out what is in store for you today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): An opportunity to travel extensively may afford you a chance to visit many exotic places. Positive signs emerge for those trying to acquire property. You will need to pull up your socks on the academic front, as your performance shows signs of slipping.

A regular daily workout schedule is likely to benefit your health. Money may come to you from unexpected sources. You may have a lot of things on your mind that you want to accomplish today at work, but there are bright chances of getting entangled in other issues. Doing something together with the family promises much fun today.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to enjoy the day in the most romantic way!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will go out of your way to extend a helping hand to a family member. Don’t get carried way with a lucrative property deal. Job seekers may find the day to be exceptionally lucky.

Your exercise routine will ensure you remain fit and energetic. You will be able to buy an item you had been saving for. Work wise, the day looks to be great as you may be offered what you were looking for. A long drive to meet a friend in a different city is likely to add to the excitement.

Love Focus: Lover may ask you to take some bold decisions on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A fun-filled trip materializes for some. Something concerning property will work out in your favor. You feel nice with people around you, but don’t do enough to make this happen!

Health poses no problems. Be conservative on the financial front to build up your savings. Flow of work on the professional front may face interruptions. Someone eligible in the family is likely to find a suitable match.

Love Focus: Needless risks are best avoided by those romancing on the sly.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will get to enjoy a family gathering and meet your near and dear ones. Change in travel plans cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. The day may find you socialize with your near and dear ones. Improvement in an ailment you are suffering from is indicated. Those playing the stocks may get it right the first time. Workplace atmosphere is likely to remain charged due to some new project.

Love Focus: Chances of spending time with lover look bright today.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You may feel that family doesn’t have time for you and feel neglected. Those undertaking a long journey should take some time for its preparation. Time seems favorable for purchasing property. You can become the talk of the town on the social front because of your helpful nature. Minor ailments that had been troubling you on the health front may start doing the disappearing act. Paying off creditors becomes easy now, as your earning is set to get a boost. Accounting abilities of some are likely to be severely tested.

Love Focus: Those in love may contemplate taking the first big step.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to give top priority to family today. Visiting a historical monument is on the cards and will prove most informative. Some of you can get busy in constructing or doing up a new house. Your image is likely to get a boost on the social front. Self-control will be the key to your good health and you will manage to adhere to it. There is a good chance of earning big bucks for those in the creative field. Your habit of leaving things midway at work is likely to get you into trouble today.

Love Focus: Finding time for romance will be difficult, but you will not only manage it, but have a good time too!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A tranquil home environment will let you relax. Follow traffic rules to avoid a brush with law. Desist from taking hasty decisions regarding property. Good planning will help you achieve much on the academic front. Health issues of an elderly may need to be addressed promptly. Those on a shopping spree can expect good bargains. Some encouraging news awaits you at work

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly are at risk of getting exposed.

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your double standards in a family situation may not be appreciated. A journey proves fruitful. A windfall can be expected by some through a property deal. You will be able to cover much ground on the academic front. Problems on the health front will need to be addressed promptly, if you want to remain healthy. You may resent having to spend on something that was not catered for initially. Your absence at work may be noted, if you don’t cover your tracks well!

Love Focus: Spouse’s moodiness can make the home environment tense, but you will be able to salvage the situation.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: 4

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Adequate preparation before a journey will spell comfort for you. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangles. Taking things lightly threatens to tarnish your good academic record. Those ailing will be able to start a normal life. Remaining in saving mode on the financial front is advisable. Hiring party agreeing to the terms and conditions for a payment will be like a financial coup for those freelancing. Your help and support to a youngster will help boost his or her self-confidence.

Love Focus: Parents of the eligible may begin their search for a suitable match.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family gathering may be expected today and will prove enjoyable. Give emphasis to personal security while travelling. Be careful with what you eat today. Some good news can be expected on the property front. Homemakers will take out time from their busy schedule to do something they had always wanted to on the social front. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning and stabilize the financial front. Excellent man management skills will help you in managing many things at once on the professional front.

Love Focus: Chances of someone coming into your life on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Harmony prevails on the domestic front. Don’t travel unnecessarily today and waste your time. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. Someone may take you to meet one of your old friends or associates. You will manage to improve your health by eating right and remaining active. Previous investments promise rich returns. It may become difficult to convince a stubborn client on the professional front today.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is possible and will help you relax and unwind.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will find things moving favorably at work. You may want to spend time with family members, but they may not find time for it. You are likely to motivate those around for a trip and add to your enjoyment. Don’t invest in property today. Don’t expect immediate reciprocation for the help extended to someone. Health remains satisfactory, as you resolve to shake a leg. Raising capital for a dream project will not pose much difficulty.

Love Focus: Passing acquaintance with someone from the opposite camp can very well turn romantic!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

