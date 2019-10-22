Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 22, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 06:23 IST

The positions of the planets, the moon and sun together govern how our day is going to be. Each zodiac sign has a different set of characteristics and traits which tell a lot about someone’s personality. Horoscopes give us a hint about the day. Go ahead and see whether the odds are in your favour today or not.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Matchmaking process may start at home for the eligible. Spouse and other family members can force you for a change of scene to get a breath of fresh air. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. Someone’s good advice will help in making the right decisions on the academic front. Home remedy will prove better for those suffering from a minor ailment. Monetary loss is foreseen for some through dubious investments. A little convincing is all that is needed to motivate superiors to include your idea in a project.

Love Focus: Avoid missing a golden opportunity to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): An item you had been wanting for home is likely to be bought today. This is not the day to undertake a journey as problems are indicated. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. You are likely to grow stronger on the academic front.

A healthy option may be adopted for remaining fit. Good financial situation is indicated and will help you buy what you had been wanting for long. It may become difficult to avoid a mistake at work, if you continue to remain careless and absent minded.

Love Focus: You are likely to bond well with a particular individual of the opposite camp!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those seeking fun will manage to motivate friends for a fun trip. Property and wealth may come to you by way of inheritance. Hard work and efforts will help you remain in contention on the academic front. Lifestyle adopted by you will keep you fit. The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. Dipping sales may compel some retailers to shut shop or diversify into selling something else. A family dispute troubling your mind since long is likely to settle the way you wanted.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming opposite number cannot be ruled out, so get set for an exciting time!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You are likely to take the initiative in getting something constructed or renovated. Some of you may get hard pressed for leave for something important, but persistence will pay.

A health initiative promises to keep you fit and on the go. Go in for any important financial transactions today. It will not be easy, but you will be able to beat the deadline for submitting a project or an assignment at work. An outing with friends and family can prove disappointing, unless you do something about it. You may want things differently on the domestic front, but will need to convince others about your ideas.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A long journey is on the cards for some. There is much you can gain from a chance arising out of a property transaction. Despite distractions, students will manage to keep academics in their focus. Living frugally, but without hampering quality of life, may prove difficult. A new venture promises to run smoothly and bring good returns on the business front. Completing something important on the home front will be highly appreciated.

Love Focus: You may not get chance to profess your love for someone you secretly desire.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those in two minds about developing a property must take a call now. Your stars on the professional front may soon begin to shine bright. Circumstances may force you to compromise on eating right, but revert as soon as possible, before it starts affecting health. Recovering a loaned amount from someone will not pose much difficulty. You may find it difficult to convince a family youngster regarding some lucrative career options. An out of town journey will be most welcome and help you in enjoying the beauty of unspoilt nature.

Your ability to impress those who matter will make things promising for you on the career front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may succumb to the charms of someone from the opposite camp, but may not be able to make any headway!

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Your enjoyment of an outing with friends will be doubled as someone else foots the bill! A property dispute may pit you against someone close. You will need to put your together on the academic front and fast. You may take the initiative to enhance your physical fitness. Financially, dark clouds hover over your earnings, so keep your fingers crossed. This seems a good day for job seekers. A youngster needs your sympathetic ear.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those undertaking a journey can face a long day. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or plot. You will manage to perform better than expected on the academic front. Thanks to your active life, you will feel much more energetic now, than before. Earning on the side may not be commensurate with the efforts put in, so review this option. A project approaching deadline will be completed with the collective effort of all. Domestic responsibilities can infringe on your personal time.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with the one you love may prove immensely pleasurable today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A shopping trip with family members will prove quite enjoyable. This is a good day for negotiating a property deal. Maintaining focus on the task at hand on the academic front will not be too difficult for you. Your initiative on the health front promises to keep you fit and energetic. Some of you may need to tighten your belt a bit on the financial front. It may become difficult to take any decision at work in the absence of directions from above. Achievements of a youngster will make the family proud.

Love Focus: Go with the flow on the romantic front instead of imposing yourself for an enjoyable time.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You remaining on the saving mode will help you strengthen your financial front. Joining hands with a competitor is a way out for some businesspersons to enhance profits.

A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Cater for the weather, if going on an outing. An ancestral property is likely to add to your wealth. Your will is likely to prevail upon your laziness and lethargy, and soon find you on a fitness spree. You will get the opportunity to enjoy yourself in a new group of friends or colleagues.

Love Focus: Romance may not appear as thrilling as it once used to.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A fine day, when you are able to get something important done on the career front. With confusion over a domestic issue sorted out, you will heave a sigh of relief. A visit to an out of town destination will prove most enjoyable. Selling or buying property is on the cards. Lack of attendance may haunt some on the academic front. Home remedy is likely to work wonders for a minor ailment and restore your health. Investments may not give the expected good returns.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence on an outing is likely to get you into the mood for romance!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): An exciting outing is in store for some. Solid gains are seen for those investing in properties. Someone may distract you from your achieving your goal on the academic front.

Those feeling under the weather are likely to show marked improvement. The raise you had been expecting will become a reality soon. Not completing a job to the satisfaction of superiors may compel you to start all over again. Spouse will be responsive to your needs and help you out in crisis.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 06:16 IST