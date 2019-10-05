Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 5, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

A new day brings a new set of challenges for us. We all wish that someone would tell us exactly what the future holds. That way the day would become much easier. Worry not as horoscopes do just that. The positions of the Sun, the Moon and the planets determine what’s in store for us.

Let’s see what the day has to offer you today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to enjoy travelling with an interesting person. A windfall may materialise for those planning to sell their property. A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her academic performance. Another source of earning may boost your current earning. You will succeed in saving enough to see a job to completion. You can get motivated to start an exercise regimen and benefit. An outing with family is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Much love is likely to be showered on you by well-wishers on the social front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra and Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Socially, you may find yourself completely accepted by your new circle of friends. Don’t go on the wrong side of someone influential. Acquiring a property at bargain price is foreseen for some. There is no point in unnecessarily worrying over an issue on the academic front. Frequent breaks from work are not recommended at this juncture. Good profits in a new venture are foreseen for some. Eating right and shaking a leg will keep you in a fine fettle on the health front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be fulfilled soon.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio and Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are likely to become the cynosure of an elderly relation. There is a likelihood of getting a chance to travel overseas. Some positive developments on the property front are foreseen. Your performance may be found wanting on the professional or academic front. You will need to better your performance to enhance promotional prospects. Good financial acumen will help you in getting some good returns from investments. You do everything right to keep good health.

Love Focus: Your love boat is likely to cruise along smoothly and promises immense bliss.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo and Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An overseas leisure trip is indicated for some. A process initiated to acquire a piece of property may not give immediate results, so keep patient. Academic front may prove most challenging, but you are likely to rise to the challenge and perform well. Your endeavours on the professional front may take some time to show results. You will be able to make some money on the side by moonlighting or by some other means. An exercise regimen is likely to make you fit. Increased chores may keep some homemakers busy more than usual.

Love Focus: Your way of words is likely to impress lover today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces and Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A journey with friends may usher in romance. Property owners may make a killing in the realty market. Someone’s support on the academic front will help you forge ahead. Those wanting to net a lucrative job may need good networking. A shopping spree is on the cards as you become financially strong, so get set for some splurging! Adopting an active lifestyle is indicated for some and will help achieving good health. Differences with a family member cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind, so expect an enjoyable evening with your mate.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries and Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those travelling today are likely to enjoy the outing. Real estate dealers may experience anxious moments regarding sale of property. Preparation for a competition on the academic front will move as per your plans. Getting passed over for a promotion is a reality that some of you may have to face. Money is not likely to pose any problems for those thinking of a new venture. You will be able to adopt a routine which proves beneficial for your health. Your reluctance to heed someone’s advice on the home front is likely to offend him or her.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon, so have a plan handy!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11 and 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius and Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): There is a good chance of acquiring a vehicle or a major household item Gains are foreseen for property owners in the real estate market. Waning interest on the academic front will have to be checked before studies get affected. You will be able to handle extra workload without any outside help. Financially, you will be in a much stronger position than before. Precautions promise to keep you fit and healthy. Personally, you will find the family front most peaceful and tranquil, allowing you to do your own thing.

Love Focus: Love life promises much excitement, so enjoy it to the hilt!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo and Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Excitement prevails on the home front as someone close comes to meet you. Travel is on the cards for some. Property dealers and middlemen may find the day favourable. Campus recruitment may find some getting calls from prestigious companies. You may need to chart a fresh course of action on the professional front. Some of you may have to be more judicious with your money. You may break your routine of eating a healthy diet by indulging in excesses.

Love Focus: Receiving gifts from your beloved is likely to boost your spirit altogether.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra and Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): There is a good chance of travelling overseas to meet your near and dear ones. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Burning the midnight oil is important, if you want to do well on the academic front. A promotion or an increment is on the cards for some. Those in the film line will manage to cut even in their latest venture. You are likely to find yourself in excellent physical condition. An ailing family member is likely to make full recovery.

Love Focus: Invitation to a celebration is likely, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn and Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): There is much to be gained by travelling to meet people who matter. Property owned by you may begin to give good returns. You will be able to regain lost ground on the academic front to come at par with the rest. Working couples separated due to jobs in different towns can expect to get posted to the same place. Previous investments are likely to come to the rescue of some on the financial front. You will feel much more energetic today on the health front. Family life cruises along nicely as you give quality time to each other.

Love Focus: Keep rejuvenating your love life for happiness to continue forever on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 15, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius and Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house promises to get you into big money. Performing beyond your own expectations cannot be ruled out for some on the academic front. Some of you can be recognized or even awarded for your good work. You are likely to plan something exciting with family and friends today. You can be tasked to travel overseas for an important assignment. You will manage to get your dues on the financial front. You will do your health a big favour by bringing positive changes in your lifestyle.

Love Focus: Someone you are interested in is likely to return your affections.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries and Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those on vacation may return with fond memories You may need someone's directions to take the right course of action in a legal matter. You will be able to round off an exam or a competition in style on the academic front. Problems faced by some in commuting to work will be resolved. Middlemen and those working on commission basis are set to earn a decent amount. Remaining regular in workouts will help you achieve your much-cherished physique. Home environment will encourage you to relax and let your hair down.

Love Focus: Togetherness will help in deeper understanding of your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra and Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

