Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for September 3, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:58 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An outing with friends is possible and promises lots of fun. A property issue will be resolved amicably. You are likely to double your efforts on the academic front and gain. A decision taken by you is likely to prove excellent for the organisation you are working for. An outstanding payment given up as lost may be received. Efforts on the health front promise to keep you fit. Truce is likely to be called in a family disagreement.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a foregone conclusion, so enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Accompanying someone on an exciting outing is indicated. Chances look bright for those looking for property at bargain rates Don’t think you will get away with half-hearted preparation on the academic front. Extra income is likely to beef up your bank account. Proficiency at work is likely to suffer due to your own relaxed attitude. Steps taken for keeping fit may help you enjoy better health. You are likely to bestow love and care on a family elder.

Love Focus: A happy time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Spending time with family will be fun today. Prepare well for a journey, as hardships are foreseen en route Shifting to a better place of residence is indicated for some. Don’t let up on revision, as it can prove expensive on the academic front. Your willingness for work is likely to make you the favourite of superiors. Your initiative on the financial front may be partially successful. You may resolve to follow a specific diet and benefit.

Love Focus: Lover may seem off mood, so give him or her space.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Vacation time may find you travelling to someplace exotic. A utility item that you were planning to buy is likely to be gifted. Progress on the academic front will remain satisfactory. Competition on the business front may bring out the best in you. Professional worries are likely to mount for some. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Homemakers may take up the task of home improvement.

Love Focus: You may get reprimanded by spouse or a family elder for something that you have done.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A fun outing with friends is possible. A vacation is on the cards and may prove to be a welcome change from the daily grind Returning a property loan can pose some problems. You will achieve much more clarity of thought on the academic front and perform well. Your diligence and hard work on the professional front is likely to pay. An outstanding amount awaited for long may materialise soon. Steps taken on the fitness front will start giving encouraging results.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may get transformed into wedded bliss.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may replace your old vehicle with a new one. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. Excellent showing on the academic front is indicated and will help in getting your self-esteem back. Your keen interest in a work project may bring you into the notice of those who matter. This is the time to consolidate your gains on the financial front. Some of you are likely to enjoy excellent health. A family member may irritate you and spoil your day.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may take pains to express his or her feelings for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Support from the family will help you in accomplishing your dreams. Taking risks on the road is to be avoided at all costs. You may make up your mind to sell a property you own. Some of you can settle a property deal today. A family youngster may need support on the academic front. Pending work will be completed without a hitch. Boost in earning will find you in a much more comfortable situation than before. You may adopt an exercise routine that suits your lifestyle.

Love Focus: You can get head over heels on someone from the opposite camp and boost your chances for a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Weather can play a spoilsport in an outing. Wait ends for those searching for a better accommodation. A firm resolve will help in achieving your aim on the academic front. A new shop or office acquired by some can be inaugurated today. A family elder needs your help, so extend a helping hand.

An impending celebration can get you all excited and raring to go! Bringing health into focus is possible for some and will benefit immensely

Love Focus: End of the road is possible for some as romance touches a new low.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Ensure mechanical soundness of vehicle before travelling. Plan to renovate or give a facelift to house may have to be shelved due to paucity of funds. Today, you are likely to excel on the academic front. Previous investments are likely to give good returns. Your contributions on the work front are likely to be acknowledged by those who matter You will feel healthy and much more energetic than before. Cupid may smile and fill your life with happiness.

Love Focus: You may become a bit selfish and overbearing in love.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family will be proud of something that you have achieved. An exciting vacation is in the offing for some. Some of you may be on the verge of starting a new construction. Your fond desire of achieving something on the academic front may not be met. Disinterest will be evident in whatever you undertake at work today. You will need to remain judicious on what you spend on. Those suffering from an ailment will show quick recovery.

Love Focus: Lover may expect much more from you than what you are prepared to deliver.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is a good time to renew old contacts. Fun time is foreseen in a journey with near and dear ones. Completing the paperwork for a loan will take you a step nearer to your dream home. Seriousness will be the key to your faring well on the academic front. You are likely to consolidate your position on the professional front. You will need to be a bit more conservative in your spending. Avoid excesses, if you want to retain good health.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may not be imminent for the eligible, but they should not lose heart

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An overseas journey is indicated for those in business. Profits in a business venture promise to keep your financial front healthy. Taking up some exercise routine will certainly benefit. Those appearing for an exam or competition will manage their time well. A property is likely to come into your name soon. Don’t take any chances on the road today. A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her performance.

Love Focus: You will go along with lover just to make him or her feel nice.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

