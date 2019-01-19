HT Palate Fest 2019: Day 1 highlights from the biggest food and music festival, Mumbai edition. See pics

The first-ever edition of the HT Palate Fest has begun at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai and promises a weekend of great food, fun and music with the pleasant temperature of Mumbai to give company. Taking place this weekend - January 19 and January 20 - Hindustan Times Palate Fest will see food lovers from all over and music aficionados congregate to treat their taste buds with all kinds of cuisines, interact with their favourite chefs and enjoy some great music performances.

Some of the chefs who shall be part of the fest are Nishant Choubey, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Ripu Daman Handa and Aditi Govitrikar. The music performances will include Euphoria, Sanyaas and Bohemia among others.

Take a look at some of the highlights of the fest, in pics and stay tuned for more pictures and videos:

Get your family and friends together to enjoy an array of interesting food and let there be a party of flavours in your mouth. Participate in the masterclasses by renowned chefs, taste food made by them live and groove to the music at the Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2019.

