Malaika Arora’s home is all about cosy welcoming vibes and neutral colours, see pics

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 15:21 IST

Your home is the place where you feel most comfortable and at ease. It is your haven, where after a long day you go back to rejuvenate and get ready to take on to the next one. Malaika Arora’s pristine house in Bombay is exactly that. The flat that looks out to the Arabian Sea has an extremely calm and serene vibe to it.

The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl is all about neutral-coloured furniture, natural light, big wooden doors and a lot of statement pieces. The actor who quarantined in her home during the lockdown has shared glimpses of her impeccable house and we can’t deny that we got inspired to upgrade our interiors as well.

Malaika’s Closet

The actor has a closet that most people dream of. The all-white room has large white cupboards on one side that houses her beautiful outfits and on the other side, she has a shoe-closet that is jealousy-inducing.

Malaika’s closet even has a beautiful vanity, with lights in the mirror. It is also white in colour, maintaining the scheme throughout.

Malaika’s Balcony

The balcony seems to be her favourite place in the house. With large glass-doors, her home receives a lot of natural light and gives the outdoor-indoor feeling. She loves to soak in Vitamin D every morning while standing in the balcony. That is not all, she has some of the cutest pictures with her family there.

Malaika also has a hanging swing in her balcony which makes for a very cosy corner.

Malaika’s Drawing Room

With beige and white furniture, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and a statement blue sitting area, Malaika’s home has the snuggest and most welcoming vibe. The soothing colours make for the perfect place to laze around on the weekend. The large glass dining table right adjacent to the sitting area also makes for an apt place to relish the meals, while enjoying the view of the Arabian Sea.

Malaika’s Kitchen

During the lockdown, the actor shared quite a few tips and tricks along with a few recipes. In a few of those videos, Malaika showed her modern kitchen that is not as white as the rest of her home. The kitchen has wooden cabinets and a very a light tan colour dominates the kitchen, unlike her bedroom and cupboard.

Check out more images from Malaika’s home:

What did you think of her interiors?

