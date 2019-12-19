Merry Christmas 2019:Here are some unique Christmas gift ideas to surprise your loved ones

Christmas is just around the corner. The weekend is likely to see a lot of shopping activity with people thronging to the malls and shops to buy gifts for their near and dear ones.

Looking for some unique gift items to surprise your loved ones this Christmas? Here are some snazzy gift ideas for you to pick from:

Christmas gift ideas to keep him warm

Wireless Bluetooth knitted beanie: This is possibly going to be one of the most thoughtful gifts for your loved one, ensuring he is warm and at the same time enjoying his favourite music. The beanie has an in-built microphone, with hands-free design that will make him wear and travel conveniently.

Coffee mug warmer and personalized coffee scoop: A lovely, snugly gift for tea/coffee aficionados. This unique present will pose to be a wonderful surprise gift for him. Also, win some brownie points by presenting a personalized coffee scoop along with this warmer.

Personalized waterproof hip flask: An ideal gift. Trust the man to enjoy sipping his favourite drink while on-the-go and stay hydrated with this distinctive, stylized flask. A great way to remind him how special he is; ensuring he is tempted to stay hydrated at the same time, this winter.

Mittens for adults: Gift him a pair of fashionable, comfortable waterproof gloves this Christmas. Nothing better than keeping those fingers warm and active in cold. Being able to go about driving in such insulated gloves would certainly make him happy.

Books and chocolates: No matter how cliche this may sound, books can never go out of fashion. A book lover will certainly enjoy cozily reading a book with his favorite cup of coffee and a bunch of assorted chocolates gifted by loved ones.

Denim jackets and skin care products: Make him stay fashionable yet warm this Christmas by gifting denim jackets. Wrap some nourishing skin care products along to make it a perfect gift combo.

Christmas gift ideas that women will certainly love

Auto-seal stainless steel travel mug: Gift this leak-and-spill proof mug to help her commute in style. This convenient, vacuum-insulated mug offering a comfortable on-the-go drinking experience for her this Christmas, will certainly make you her favourite Santa.

Handmade scarves: Adding to her winter wardrobe, a stylish, handmade cashmere scarf would be an adorable gift idea, undoubtedly.

Boot slippers: Luxurious, furry, warm boots for her make a unique gift. This advanced soft, soothing boots relaxing her aching feet instantly, will have her gushing with joy for sure.

Oil diffuser and winter skin care essentials: If you are looking for something thoughtful, gifting an essential oil diffuser this Christmas is certainly going to be a delightful, soothing Christmas surprise for her. Add jazz to this gift pack with some skin care products. Let the vibrant, beautiful aroma of the diffuser ring in the wintry vibe for your loved one in the best possible way.

Scented candles and assorted chocolates: Presenting aromatic, gorgeous coloured candles, is an awesome way to light up her home with warm, sweet fragrance. And what better than some delectable assortment of her favourite chocolates to accompany that beautifully scented ambience.

Electric bed warmer: A wonderful gift to help her beat the chilly winters at night and sleep like a baby.

