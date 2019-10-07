Navratri 2019: Day 9 Goddess Siddhidatri shubh muhurat, puja timings, Ghatasthapana and significance

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:04 IST

The ninth day of Navratri is known as Navami and is auspicious for a variety of reasons. For Bengalis, Navami signals the end of the celebrations of Maa Durga. It was Goddess Durga who had slain the demon Mahishasur on this day.

Goddess Durga’s ninth form, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on this day. Her name means the one who gives us power. After worshipping her nine forms, on the 10th day Vijayadashami or Dussehra is celebrated. Maa Siddhidatri is depicted as being seated on a lotus and riding a lion. She has four arms and in her right hand she holds a mace and sudarshan chakra while in her left hand she holds a lotus and a shankh. She is surrounded by Gandharvas, Yakshas, Siddhas and Asura, all of whom are worshipping her.

Goddess Siddhidatri takes away ignorance from her devotees and grants them knowledge. It is believed that she is the one who blesses all her devotees with all types of siddhis.

Puja Vidhi

Navami is a very auspicious occasion and many households start the day by offering food to nine girl children. Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of these young girls, who are known as kanjaks. They all sit in one line. A holy dhaaga is tied on their hands, their feet are cleaned and a holy tilak is put on their foreheads.

They are also offered prasad which has been cooked for them, comprising puri, halva and black grams. Ideally, the Mahanavami starts with a mahasnan, after which there is a Shodashopachar Puja. When the Ashtami tithi finishes and Ram Navami tithi begins, a special puja takes place, which is called Sandhi Puja. It is said that Goddess Durga is offered 108 flowers and bilva leaves.

