Oops, we did it! Say denizens as #WFH life comes with a pinch of laughter

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:01 IST

Who knew that the #WorkFromHome (WFH) life will come packed with its own dose of laughter from time to time. While balancing work from home and work for home, hilarious incidents (read accidents) have been reported by denizens on social media.

“While helping out my daughter fix the laptop and answering an official phone call, I forgot about the paratha I had put on the burner. I returned to the kitchen to see a perfectly and evenly burnt Charcoal Paneer Paratha!” – Sunita Upreti, Gurugram resident

In one of the funniest #WFH accidents, Gurugram-based Sunita Upreti accidentally created a master chef delicacy that she named Charcoal Paratha. Upreti recalls, “One morning while I was making paneer paratha for my daughter, she called me to fix some laptop problem as she was unable to attend her online class. I got so engrossed in it that while juggling to help her out and answering an official phone call, I forgot about the paratha I had put on the burner. I returned to the kitchen to see a perfectly and evenly burnt Charcoal Paneer Paratha! Managing affairs of the home, a kid and work has never been easy, however, these small and sweet #WFH incidents bring fun, laughter and memories to cherish.”

A grab of the post that Gurugrammer Sunita Upreti shared on a group.

Imagine being 10 minutes into a video meeting call, only to be called out by your boss for wearing a half pressed half crinkled shirt! This is exactly what happened with Gurugram resident Niranjan Sankar, who had to attend an emergency video conferencing call and didn’t get the time to iron his shirt as he was busy washing utensils. “Our RWAs have allowed house helps to come in, however, my house help had left for his village, so the entire load of doing the dishes and mopping the floor is on us. As I live alone in the city, I cannot seek help from anybody in these socially distant times so have to manage work calls along with the household chores,” laughs Sankar. Recounting his first-hand experience at WFH mishap, Sankar adds, “I was half way into the video call and my boss suddenly said that ‘One sleeve and part collar of your shirt is extremely crinkled and shrunken while the other is flawlessly ironed’. The entire team pinned my video screen on to their desktop and started giggling. I quickly apologised and tried to stammer my way out of this by trying my best to divert the topic!”



A common problem most of us have faced in our #WFH life is of being inducted in numerous work related WhatsApp groups. Ruchi Shrivastav, a Noida resident, faced a precarious situation when recently she ended up sending a message to an incorrect WhatsApp group. “Before the pandemic, I used to head to the vegetable shop in my society to buy vegetables. Our RWA has now prohibited that we move about unnecessarily in public places as a Covid-19 positive case has come up in our society. Residents have now been instructed to WhatsApp their list of essentials to the vegetable vendor at the condominium. I usually engage in a friendly bargaining with the vendor whenever I place a WhatsApp order. Since I have been working from home, I’m part of innumerable office WhatsApp groups. Accidentally, I sent a text on my office group saying ‘Bhaiya dhaniya kitne bhav di? Aajkal aap zyaada mehenga dene lage ho. Is gareeb pe bhi daya karlo. Office walo ne toh zindagi kharab kari huyi hai.”

Shrivastav adds, “Someone replied ‘Hum office wale itne bhi bure nahi hai yaar’. And that’s when I realised the mistake I had made... I sent dhaniya, aaloo list on my office group! I then quickly deleted the message and tried to pretent that it was a funny forward. But, I know that my cover was blown.”

“I have to be on work related phone calls and somehow that is the time my wife finds fit to ask what will I like to eat at lunch. Even when I wave her away, she starts trying to clean the room...”– Rishab Kumar, a Delhiite

Work from home life is replete with phone calls and meetings to discuss updates on various projects. However, what denizens are unable to plug out is the background noise of their family members amid phone calls. Rishab Kumar, a Delhiite, sharing one such recent incident, says, “I have to be on work related phone calls and somehow that is the time my wife finds fit to excessively physically gesture and ask what will I have to eat at lunch. Even when I wave her away, she starts trying to clean the room. When I look at her with a blank expression because of all the noise in the background, she usually responds with a loud ‘Kya hua? Maine kya kiya!’ Life is all about taking things easy. Working from home can be tough and things will always go out of control. However, we must learn to roll with things. After I get over with my official phone calls, I spend the day with my family, playing games and laughing loudly while watching movies. #WFH isn’t all that bad.”

