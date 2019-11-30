e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

‘Period badges’ based on comic book character Seiri-chan to be replaced after uproar in Japan

The voluntary badges were intended to alert colleagues to the idea that coworkers with severe menstrual pains -- or other period-related needs -- might require longer breaks or extra help lifting heavy objects.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 30, 2019 13:01 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tokyo
The voluntary badges were intended to alert colleagues to the idea that coworkers with severe menstrual pains -- or other period-related needs -- might require longer breaks or extra help lifting heavy objects.
The voluntary badges were intended to alert colleagues to the idea that coworkers with severe menstrual pains -- or other period-related needs -- might require longer breaks or extra help lifting heavy objects.(Twitter)
         

A Japanese department store has scrapped a “period badge” for employees that let colleagues know they were menstruating, after the policy sparked an internet storm, a spokeswoman said Friday.

One of Daimaru’s upscale department stores in the western city of Osaka began the programme last month, adopting an idea proposed by female employees.

The voluntary badges were intended to alert colleagues to the idea that coworkers with severe menstrual pains -- or other period-related needs -- might require longer breaks or extra help lifting heavy objects.

But after local media reported the policy, prompting outrage on Twitter, several customers rang the store to question the merit of what is now dubbed a “period badge”.

“We are not scrapping the programme itself because it is strictly for internal communication, among those who work here,” a company spokeswoman told AFP.

But she said the store will use something other than the badge.

“Most of our staff are women and staff members support this programme. We will continue in a better way,” she said.

The idea came as the luxury store prepared to launch a new section for products related to female hygiene on a floor dedicated to young women’s fashion.

During its planning, staff openly discussed their experiences with periods and ways to improve the work environment.

To launch the section, the store worked with “Seiri-chan”, a comic-book character whose name means “Ms. Period”, which has been made into a new movie.

The store then created a badge that announced the start of the section’s opening from November 22 on one side, with the pink character on the other.

“There was a time when speaking openly about periods just did not happen. Now we can do this,” the Daimaru spokeswoman said.

“Everyone experiences periods differently. Through discussions, we believe this can lead to greater understanding of our experiences,” she said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Live: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test in Maharashtra Assembly shortly
Live: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test in Maharashtra Assembly shortly
Live: Cong candidate seen with pistol during clash with BJP workers in Jharkhand
Live: Cong candidate seen with pistol during clash with BJP workers in Jharkhand
Why insecure?: BJP on Uddhav govt changing protem speaker before trust vote
Why insecure?: BJP on Uddhav govt changing protem speaker before trust vote
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
Pampered tea loving horse refuses to get out of bed before having a cup
Pampered tea loving horse refuses to get out of bed before having a cup
‘There is absolute clarity,’ Sourav Ganguly comments on MS Dhoni’s future
‘There is absolute clarity,’ Sourav Ganguly comments on MS Dhoni’s future
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle